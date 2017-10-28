What did NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder’s Airplane hit? | WATCH

American basketball team Oklahoma City Thunder had just finished playing a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night and immediately headed to Chicago.

Their plane had a bumpy ride on the way but more surprising was when they deplaned and met a huge dent on the nose of their Delta airplane.

The players immediately took photos of the plane and shared on their social media pages.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up… pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

A spokeswoman for Delta, Elizabeth Wolf told Chicago Tribune that they believed the plane hit a bird as they descended around 12:45 a.m.

None of the players, staff or the plane’s crew were hurt however and the Thunders will look towards their game against the Chicago Bulls later tonight.

The big question remains however, what did the plane hit?

Watch the video below:

