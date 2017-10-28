BellaNaija

What did NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder’s Airplane hit? | WATCH

American basketball team Oklahoma City Thunder had just finished playing a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night and immediately headed to Chicago.

Their plane had a bumpy ride on the way but more surprising was when they deplaned and met a huge dent on the nose of their Delta airplane.

The players immediately took photos of the plane and shared on their social media pages.

A spokeswoman for Delta, Elizabeth Wolf told Chicago Tribune that they believed the plane hit a bird as they descended around 12:45 a.m.

None of the players, staff or the plane’s crew were hurt however and the Thunders will look towards their game against the Chicago Bulls later tonight.

The big question remains however, what did the plane hit?

Watch the video below:

