It’s all about Making better Rental Decisions on a New Episode of Arese Ugwu’s Vlog

Author and personal finance educator, Arese Ugwu is out with an episode of the Smart Money is Broke show, on her YouTube channel.

In this episode, she shares three tips on how to make better rental decisions.

Watch:

BN TV

  • Rrrrrrr October 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    This makes so much sense. Like I can see again😆. But my question is on frivolities. For example, my internet is important to me, how much do you think is too much for internet at home?

    Love this! 0 Reply
