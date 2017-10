Remember that show with 7 seasons out so far that breaks hearts on a regular by killing off all of your favorite characters? Yeah, “Game of Thrones”

For those who have lost their memory, or, for some wild unexplainable reason, do not watch it (whatttttttttt?) Samuel L. Jackson has decided to catch you up.

Yup, Samuel L. Jackson.

Here you go! P.S: This is an uncensored version. Lots of swear words used