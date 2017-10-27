BellaNaija

She saved my life – Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa open up about Kidney Transplant

27.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

She saved my life - Selena Gomez and Friend who gave her a Kidney Francia Raisa interview with NBC - BellaNaija

Selena Gomez and her best friend Francia Raisa recently sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since Raisa gave Selena a kidney.

Gomez had in September undergone a kidney transplant due to her Lupus, and her friend made the sacrifice of donating her own kidney.

Gomez, on the show, said her kidneys “were just done” and she didn’t want to ask anyone to donate, but Raisa volunteered.

Asked about her feeling like Raisa saved her life, “Because she did,” she said. “That’s it.”

Watch a teaser for the interview below:

