Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 😍

We all saw the Instagram post where Russell Wilson heaped praises on his wife, Ciara, saying she is the best mother and wife he knows, and that she has a lot of people who love her but he loves her the most.

Well, that was just the start.

Later in the day, (it was her birthday), he got the chef from their favorite sushi restaurant to come to their home and teach them how to make sushi.

My baby brought Chef Arcy from our favorite Umi Sushi restaurant to teach us how to make our own Sushi! #PerfectBirthday @DangeRussWilson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JwVipPSppZ — Ciara (@ciara) October 26, 2017

And it still wasn’t over .

To perfect the night, they had a beautiful candle lit dinner, with the sea as their view.

