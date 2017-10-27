BellaNaija

Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 😍

27.10.2017

Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara's

Russell Wilson & Ciara

To find a love like this.

We all saw the Instagram post where Russell Wilson heaped praises on his wife, Ciara, saying she is the best mother and wife he knows, and that she has a lot of people who love her but he loves her the most.

Well, that was just the start.

Later in the day, (it was her birthday), he got the chef from their favorite sushi restaurant to come to their home and teach them how to make sushi.

And it still wasn’t over 😭😭.

To perfect the night, they had a beautiful candle lit dinner, with the sea as their view.

Photo Credit: Ciara

1 Comments on Oh, to find a Love like Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 😍
  • Tootsie October 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I just love these two! They make a cute couple!

    Love this! 0 Reply
