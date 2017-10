Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti in an interview with Hip TV has stated that music critics do not have the right to judge anyone’s art. He explains that art is “wide & malleable” and as such the approach varies among individuals.

He also spoke on a variety of other topics including his music, the kind of person his father was, awards and much more.

He stated that he will never lobby for an award because he believes award shows are avenues to pit artists against each other.

Watch the video below: