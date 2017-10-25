BellaNaija

Inspired!

A Quick Introduction to how Rape Culture enables Sexual Harassment

25.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Sexual harassment is a reality, however often denied it is, and is now at the forefront of public discussion thanks to accusations against entertainment big shots like Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly, and even the U.S. president Donald Trump.

In this video by Newsbroke’s Francesca Fiorentini, she explains how rape culture – victim blaming, making jokes out of sexual harassment issues – helps perpetuate sexual harassment.

Watch:

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: BN TV, Features

1 Comments on A Quick Introduction to how Rape Culture enables Sexual Harassment
  • Jummy October 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I can’t believe that 21st century America women are complaining of not having rights…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija