A Quick Introduction to how Rape Culture enables Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment is a reality, however often denied it is, and is now at the forefront of public discussion thanks to accusations against entertainment big shots like Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly, and even the U.S. president Donald Trump.
In this video by Newsbroke’s Francesca Fiorentini, she explains how rape culture – victim blaming, making jokes out of sexual harassment issues – helps perpetuate sexual harassment.
Watch:
I can’t believe that 21st century America women are complaining of not having rights…