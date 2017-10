Grey Nation first lady Toby Grey releases the much anticipated visuals for her latest single “9ice and Skales. first ladyreleases the much anticipated visuals for her latest single “ Konibaje ” which features top actsand

The video which was produced by Wole Ogundare of Blaze Productionz and directed by Oludare of OMG Films was shot at the Large House Studios in Lagos Nigeria.

The “Konibaje” song which talks about the importance of the blessings of God in our everyday hustle and bustle was produced by Young D, mixed and mastered by Vtek.

