Shonda Rhimes becomes Third Black Woman to be Inducted into TV Hall of Fame

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of some our favorite TV shows; Scandal, How to Get Away to Murder and Grey’s Anatomy recently joined a league of inspiring women; Oprah Winfrey and singer Diahann Carroll, on Thursday by being the third black woman to be inducted into the TV Hall of Fame.

According to Vanity Fair, Shonda will be inducted formally at a ceremony on the 15th of November at the Academy’s Saban Media Center. Along with Shonda, the original cast of Saturday Night Live, writer and producer John Wells and comedian Joan Rivers will also be inducted.

When speaking about the latest inductees, TV Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, said:

These individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.

Congrats Shonda!