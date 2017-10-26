You only have 1 day Left! Hurry now & Pre-order the new Tecno Phontom 8 from any SLOT retail store & smile home with 2 Gift boxes!

Tecno Mobile’s new Phantom 8 arrives Nigeria on Friday, October 27th but the device won’t be generally available till Wednesday, November 1st. However, Pre-orders for the new Tecno Phantom 8 has been on since Monday, October 23rd and it’s now less than 24 hours before it ends. The first set of pre-order deliveries will be made to customers from Friday, October 27th, and you still have a chance to Pre-order the new device within the next few hours to enjoy the many benefits that come with being one of the first and proud owners of the Tecno Phantom 8. Here’s a guide on what to do:

Walk into any SLOT Systems retail outlet across Nigeria or visit the online pre-order page at https://slot.ng/phantom8/ and book for your device with an initial deposit of N5,000.

Fill up a ticket which you will be given on the spot. This will be used to take delivery of your smartphone and claim your gifts.

Customers who pre-order the Tecno Phantom 8 are guaranteed to smile home with 2 gift boxes containing special gift items including a Tecno T660 phone, a special spare accessory kit complete with original Phantom 8 accessories, a Phantom VIP membership card, instant free data upon activation of the device and many other cool gifts.

The new Tecno Phantom 8 features an impressive 20MP bright front Camera and 12MP + 13MP dual cameras at the rear with 10x super zoom, single shot HDR and real-time refocus and filter of your photos. The device is powered by a 6GB high speed RAM, 64ROM, 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor and a 3500mAh battery with an optimised power management. And with the Type C USB port on the Phantom 8, you’re guaranteed a 50% extra ultra-fast charge capacity, all of which ensures that the device is faster and consumes less energy. The device is wrapped in a ‘diamond fire design’ unibody full metal midframe with a 5.7 Full HD IPS Gorilla Glass screen mounted on its surface. And with the glass fingerprint security feature planted at the rear of the device that also allows you to take photos just by tapping and guarantees 50% more responsiveness, handling and securing the Phantom 8 is such a delight.

Available colours for Nigeria include Champagne gold, Galaxy Blue and Phantom Black. So if you needed a reason to own a Phantom 8, there you have many. Hurry now to any SLOT outlet or visit the online pre-order store to reserve one of these beauties for yourself.

