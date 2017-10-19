BellaNaija

Twitter Users trend #MeToo to Speak About Sexual Harassment

Twitter Users trend #MeToo to Speak About Sexual Harassment - BellaNaijaFollowing the claims of sexual harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein by several women, women everywhere are speaking up about the times they have been abused and against their abusers.

Started by Tarana Burke more than 10 years ago and now being used by celebrities and everyone else, the #MeToo hashtag is opening eyes and enlightening people to just how far the issue of sexual harassment is spread, and just how much it has been normalized.

#MeToo, more than anything, is giving people the courage to speak up without the fear of condemnation.

See some #MeToo tweets below:

