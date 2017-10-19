BellaNaija

Inspired!

On Marriage & Cohabitation – Couple Happy Living Separately for 35 Years

19.10.2017 at By 2 Comments

There’s no one way to do life, that’s for sure.

@brionne_brionne, on Twitter, shared a story of how her mentor refuses to stay in the same house with her husband.

Apparently, she’d given him just one condition when he asked her to marry him – to have her own house.

And what did he do? He had a house built for her just down the street.

The couple have been together for 35 years, and have two kids, who move from their mother’s house to their father’s.

According to @brionne_brionne, the husband pays mortgages and all other bills.

See her tweets below, and let us know what you think:

Comment  2

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Features

2 Comments on On Marriage & Cohabitation – Couple Happy Living Separately for 35 Years
  • JOYOUS October 19, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    good luck with that ma’am

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • BlueEyed October 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    There’s no one way to live life, there’s no rule, there’s no “how it is supposed to be”, someone started it and people followed suit doesn’t mean it should be a standard. 35 years is a long time so clearly they’re doing something right for them.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija