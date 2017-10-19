On Marriage & Cohabitation – Couple Happy Living Separately for 35 Years

There’s no one way to do life, that’s for sure.

@brionne_brionne, on Twitter, shared a story of how her mentor refuses to stay in the same house with her husband.

Apparently, she’d given him just one condition when he asked her to marry him – to have her own house.

And what did he do? He had a house built for her just down the street.

The couple have been together for 35 years, and have two kids, who move from their mother’s house to their father’s.

According to @brionne_brionne, the husband pays mortgages and all other bills.

See her tweets below, and let us know what you think: