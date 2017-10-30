What it’s like being Gay in Nigeria | Watch

Nigeria, as a conservative society, is explicitly homophobic.

We’ve had mob killings, people fished out their homes and beaten, kidnappings and so on.

Vice UK came over to Nigeria to hear gay people tell their experience as gay men living in Nigeria.

Watch:

We visited Nigeria to get a better understanding of what it's like to be gay in a notoriously homophobic society. pic.twitter.com/mJ2ch7aH22 — VICE UK (@VICEUK) October 29, 2017