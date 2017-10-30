What it’s like being Gay in Nigeria | Watch

BellaNaija

What it's like being Gay in Nigeria

Nigeria, as a conservative society, is explicitly homophobic.

We’ve had mob killings, people fished out their homes and beaten, kidnappings and so on.

Vice UK came over to Nigeria to hear gay people tell their experience as gay men living in Nigeria.

  • SoniaPaloma October 30, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Well, in as much as I don’t understand it but I respect every individual with their choices. I do think Nigeria needs to remove the ban on gays. They shouldn’t encourage it but put certain restriction if need be.

