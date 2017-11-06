“Ogo f’Olorun… Haleluyah” – Watch Episode 6 of EmmaOhMaGod’s “Hymns in Yoruba Churches”

EmmaOhMaGod continues his “Hymns in Yoruba Churches” series where he imitates how hymn sessions are in churches.
The video which shows EmmaOhMaGod playing different personalities in a church setting is quite hilarious.
Watch the video below:
Inspired!
06.11.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
EmmaOhMaGod continues his “Hymns in Yoruba Churches” series where he imitates how hymn sessions are in churches.
The video which shows EmmaOhMaGod playing different personalities in a church setting is quite hilarious.
Watch the video below:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!