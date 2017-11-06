Olamide, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor feature on Oritse Femi’s Forthcoming Album “L.I.F.E” | See Full Tracklist

Musical Taliban Oritse Femi is set to drop his 9th studio album which he has titled “L.I.F.E” (Living In Fortunate Environment).

The 18-track album includes features from Olamide, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor and Lady Luck. Producers involved in the project include Hicent, Jaymo, Princeton, Kenny Wonder, 2Kriss, Obodo, Da Beat, Suka Sounds, Brain Mix & Doctor Sound Mix.

Among the 18 tracks are previously released works like “Kelele” featuring Olamide, “Pum Pum Nice“, “Unity“, “Our Government I Beg” & “Bodija”

See tracklist below:

