New Music: Oritse Femi feat. Olamide – Kelele

MSN Gang/Arogunmenite Sounds Superstar, Oritse Femi teams up with rapper Olamide on this dope song titled “Kelele“.
This new tune is another danceable piece from the musical Taliban with some intriguing vibes from the “Wo” Crooner, Olamide.
Inspired!
27.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
