Last night, Yvonne Orji hosted the annual “Night of Nigerian Excellence” where Nigerians who have made invaluable contributions to the world of tech, entertainment, and the arts are all honoured.

Amongst those honoured last night were NYTimes best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi, Producer Stacey Vans Morgan and more.

British singer Estelle, author Tomi Adeyemi and actress Esosa were also present at the honorary event.

See photos from the event below: