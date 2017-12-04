New Music: CKay – Chukwu Ga Gozi Gi

In the spirit of the holiday season, Chocolate City‘s ace singer/producer CKay releases a new single titled “Chukwu Ga Gozi Gi“.
He writes, “In this holiday season, may all your wishes come true. Chukwu ga gozi gi this Christmas”.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
04.12.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
In the spirit of the holiday season, Chocolate City‘s ace singer/producer CKay releases a new single titled “Chukwu Ga Gozi Gi“.
He writes, “In this holiday season, may all your wishes come true. Chukwu ga gozi gi this Christmas”.
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline