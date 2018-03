Tia Mowry and her husband Corey Hardrict, who are expecting their second child together, are talking about married life in this Q & A tag for her vlog series, called “Tia Mowryโ€™s Quick Fix“.

Tia Mowryโ€™s Quick Fix is a weekly vlog that will help you solve lifeโ€™s little dilemmas fast.

In this week’s episode, she is joined by her husband as they talk about how they have managed to balance their career, marriage and being parents so far.

