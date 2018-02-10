Check out Sisi Yemmie’s New Career Journey on a New Episode of Sisi Weekly | BN TV

BellaNaija

Nigerian Lifestyle and Food blogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog on her YouTube Channel.

In this episode, she takes us on her new career journey.

Watch:

  • Dammyb February 11, 2018 at 1:14 am

    I had to pause your video and leave a comment or review. I find several flaws in your argument about the influencer business in particular the blogger situation described. As a viewers, how do we separate your promotional videos from genuine honest opinion. And the argument about 5k viewers making purchases seems very far-fetched. Do you mean more like 100 to 500? I can go on and on.
    I unsubscribed from several Nigerian YouTube accounts because what I perceived to be deceptive videos. Several videos, including sisiyemmie’s, appeared to be promotional videos but are not marked as such.

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Mama February 11, 2018 at 6:19 am

      In fact, you took the words out of my mouth. I was enjoying this vlog until she started to defend ‘influencers’ who ask for free stuff. That was where she lost me, i just stopped the video and moved on to the next. Her argument is flawed, but I understand she has to protect her ‘industry’.

      Love this! 5
  • Abiola Makanjuola February 12, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I guess it goes both ways. The way the hotel didn’t want to pay for the influencer is the same way you didn’t want to work with the international brand for free.

    Also with product reviews, it is not necessarily a win win because the influencer might feel obligated to leave dishonest reviews that are not true to her experience.

    Lots of things to consider with that influencer and the hotel manager. However you not wanting to work without pay is the same concept as the hotel manager not wanting to work with that influencer without her paying.

    Love this! 1 Reply
