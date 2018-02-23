“How to Get Away with Murder” actress Karla Souza accuses Mexican Producer of Rape

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements aren’t having a rest anytime soon, especially in Hollywood, with women still coming forward to name their abusers.

Karla Souza who plays Laura on “How to Get Away with Murder” has come forward to accuse a producer she once worked with of rape.

Souza made the accusation during an interview with CNN Espanyol.

Although Souza did not name the producer who sexually assaulted her, according to Deadline, producer-director Gustavo Loza with Mexico’s largest TV network Televisa was fired after she made the allegation.

While it is unsure if her revelation and Loza’s firing are connected, the two have worked together on 2 projects: in 2010 on series “Heroes of the North” and in 2016 on movie “Don’t Blame the Kid.”

Loza, amidst the rumours, quickly issued a statement on his Twitter denying the accusation. He openly condemns the rape, he said.

https://twitter.com/gusloza/status/966224303623569408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fdeadline.com%2F2018%2F02%2Fhow-to-get-away-with-murder-actress-karla-souza-sexual-assault-televisa-gustavo-loza-1202298970%2F