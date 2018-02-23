BellaNaija

Kunle Afolayan is changing the Face of Nollywood! Watch a New Episode of 'Binging with GameChangers' on BN TV

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan left a lucrative career in banking to follow his passion of making movies. This was at a time when film making in Nigeria was not as lucrative.

Fast forward to a few years later and Kunle has become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated film producers, directors and actors. He is responsible for hit movies such as The CEO, The Figurine (Araromire), Phone Swap & Oct 1.

Kunle has set the bar so high in Nollywood and we’re sure that if a “Black Panther” equivalent ever came out of Africa, it would be from a Nigerian filmmaker as sound and as focused as Kunle Afolayan.

Join Seyi Banigbe as she discovers what motivates this gamechanger and why he keeps raising the bar in Nigeria’s film industry.

Part 1

Part 2

  • Temi February 23, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    “Kunle has set the bar so high in Nollywood and we’re sure that if a “Black Panther” equivalent ever came out of Africa, it would be from a Nigerian filmmaker as sound and as focused as Kunle Afolayan.”

    If the bar that he has set is “so high” according to you, then Nigeria needs to start weeping. But if you were paid to say this, then go cash your cheque but let’s simply higher. Either way a career in comedy awaits the writer of that paragraph.

    • Smh February 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Stop being your bitter self, haba. Kunle Afolayan has set the bar in Nollywood, whether you accept it or not is irrelevant.

    • Californiabawlar February 23, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      To be honest, you very well know that every other Kunle Afolayan movie are usually above the Nollywood par. Given the resources available to him, he is doing a great job.
      2 things though. 1. I don’t think he should act in his movie. He is not a very convincing actor.

      2. His work would even be better if he was able to collaborate witth other excellent producers/writers. I know there are far and in between in Naija sha. Maybe other Africans?

  • Temi February 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I am aiming higher but you can take him as the standard that you want to be measured by 👋

    • Smh February 23, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      Aiming higher in “pull others down” syndrome, kontinu 👍

    • Temi February 23, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      Or stating the obvious because fixing a problem starts with acknowledging the problem. There are filmmakers who have done much better work in terms of technical achievement. So yes Kunle and goons, you are not the standard by which I am measuring our potential. Lash out all you waaaannnntttttt!

