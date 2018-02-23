Kunle Afolayan is changing the Face of Nollywood! Watch a New Episode of ‘Binging with GameChangers’ on BN TV

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan left a lucrative career in banking to follow his passion of making movies. This was at a time when film making in Nigeria was not as lucrative.

Fast forward to a few years later and Kunle has become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated film producers, directors and actors. He is responsible for hit movies such as The CEO, The Figurine (Araromire), Phone Swap & Oct 1.

Kunle has set the bar so high in Nollywood and we’re sure that if a “Black Panther” equivalent ever came out of Africa, it would be from a Nigerian filmmaker as sound and as focused as Kunle Afolayan.

Join Seyi Banigbe as she discovers what motivates this gamechanger and why he keeps raising the bar in Nigeria’s film industry.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2

