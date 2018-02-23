MultiChoice & Africa Magic Announce 2018 AMVCAs | Get the Scoop

Following months of speculation and anticipation, Africa Magic, in association with Multichoice, has announced that the annual event will take place this year and they have announced the call to entry for the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the prestigious initiative that honours film and TV talent across the continent.

The event for this year will take place during the last quarter of the year, in September.

Billed to hold on the 1st of September 2018, this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is proudly sponsored by Konga and supported by Nokia and Heritage Bank and entries for the AMVCAs open on the 1st of March and close on the 30th of April, 2018.

For 2018 there are 27 categories in all, with 7 open to viewers and 20 decided by the respected AMVCA panel of judges.

Get more details on how you can submit an entry here.