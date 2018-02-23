BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

MultiChoice & Africa Magic Announce 2018 AMVCAs | Get the Scoop

23.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Somkhele Iyamah at the 2017 AMVCAs | Winner of 2017 “Trailblazer Award”

Following months of speculation and anticipation, Africa Magic, in association with Multichoice, has announced that the annual event will take place this year and they have announced the call to entry for the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the prestigious initiative that honours film and TV talent across the continent.

The event for this year will take place during the last quarter of the year, in September.

Billed to hold on the 1st of September 2018, this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is proudly sponsored by Konga and supported by Nokia and Heritage Bank and entries for the AMVCAs open on the 1st of March and close on the 30th of April, 2018.

For 2018 there are 27 categories in all, with 7 open to viewers and 20 decided by the respected AMVCA panel of judges.

Get more details on how you can submit an entry here.

1 Comments on MultiChoice & Africa Magic Announce 2018 AMVCAs | Get the Scoop

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija