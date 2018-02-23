BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Hollywood Meets Nollywood! Kenneth Okolie attends Maiden Edition & Premieres film “3Some”

23.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

New Orleans was buzzing, and the talk of the town was the first ever ‘Hollywood Meets Nollywood‘ forum which took place on the 17th of February, which had Nollywood award-winning actor Kenneth Okolie on the Panel.

The Hollywood Meets Nollywood series marked the first introduction of a Nollywood film premiere in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. The sold out event took place at the historic New Orleans Jazz Market and housed over 250 attendees.

The production began with a red carpet cocktail reception followed by a moderated Q&A panel featuring esteemed Hollywood and Nollywood panelists.

The moderator for the night was Dominique McClellan while the panelists included Lance Nichols, Fallon Young, Austin Ogbuefi, Darcy McKinnon, Tadasay Young and Kenneth Okolie.

The night ended with the first ever viewing of the highly acclaimed Nollywood film, 3SOME, starring Kenneth Okolie, Ik Ogbonna, Kiki Omeili, Shawn Faqua and Etomi Okoka.

See photos: Watch:

1 Comments on Hollywood Meets Nollywood! Kenneth Okolie attends Maiden Edition & Premieres film “3Some”
  • Oma February 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Is it the same “3Some” written by Jude Idada?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija