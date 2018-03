Lamar Odom, in a recent interview with Access Live, said he is happy that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant as it’s something she has always wanted.

He added that he thinks she would be a great mom, as she took care of him for the four years they were together.

When asked how he felt when he found out Khloe had lied about having infertility issues when they were married, he said there are no hard feelings as he was in a terrible space then,

Watch the interview below: