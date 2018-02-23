BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Grace Ama is all Smiles as She turns a Year older Today!

23.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Nollywood actress Grace Ama is a year older today.

To celebrate her new age, the veteran actress shared photos of herself accompanied with the caption below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

Many a times as humans, we take certain things for granted. We take for granted that we can sleep and wake up strong and happy. We take for granted that our children are in good health, they are secured in school or they can travel and return safely to us. We take for granted that we move freely buy anything we want and can afford any food of choice. But when we hear news of children abducted from school, our parents killed in their farms where they have gone for legitimate activities or people kidnapped just to make quick cash. I

t is only then that we realize that our freedom, safety, protection and indeed life given to us by God is unmerited favour. It is then we know why the psalmist said we must praise God all the time. It is for this and many other reasons that I must not keep silent today as I thank God once again for His Grace upon my life. It’s my birthday today and I share in the grief of parents whose children have been abducted again by Boko Haram in Yobe State. I use this medium to urge the federal government of Nigeria to expedite action in rescuing the children. Not again shall parents pass through the horrors of Chibok parents whose children were abducted in 2014 and today not all have been rescued.

It’s important to also emphasize that the main responsibility of government to the people is the protection of life and property. Government at all levels should place much premium on life of Nigerians and protect them. It is a constitutional duty. We must respect people’s life and dignity. As we pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria, I call on President Muhammad Buhari to take urgent steps to rescue the Yobe girls and stem the increasing wave of insecurity in Nigeria. We pray for God’s intervention.

See Photos:

2 Comments on Grace Ama is all Smiles as She turns a Year older Today!
  • Concerned February 23, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Finally an actor who covers herself!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Preshhh February 24, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Another BDay photo shoot…must everything be in public eye these days…I tire o! HBD Anyway dear….

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija