Did Janelle Monae just reveal she's in a relationship with Tessa Thompson with New Music Videos? | Watch on BN

23.02.2018

Janelle Monae may just have revealed a relationship with Tessa Thompson with New Music Videos | Watch on BN

Janelle Monae is back to making music! The singer/actor announced recently that her new album Dirty Computer will be released on the 27th of April 2018.

She has now dropped two incredible music videos titled Make Me Feel & Django Jane.

On Django Jane, she impresses with her fiercely on-point rapping. Make Me Feel however takes all the headlines as it looks like she has finally come in the open about her relationship with fellow actress Tessa Thompson.

Make Me Feel is an epic slice of Prince-inspired funk and R&B which embodies an eye-popping celebration of Bisexuality.

The video features Janelle & Tessa and takes place in a bar where men and women are free to flirt and love whoever they want.

Interestingly enough, a Twitter user @hayejunt predicted Janella & Tessa coming out as lovers last year. Read the thread below:

Watch the trailer for Dirty Computer below:

#DirtyComputer

Watch the two videos below:

Make Me Feel

Django Jane

13 Comments on Did Janelle Monae just reveal she’s in a relationship with Tessa Thompson with New Music Videos? | Watch on BN
  • Bowl February 23, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I hope you both find the satisfaction your souls crave !

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • But why ! February 23, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Na wa! I hope this Jaye Hunt person is a celebrity journalist. If he/ she is not, way too much time spent focusing on someone else’s sex life.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Somebody Pikin February 23, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I was heartbroken last year when I found out that a lady I really considered a mentor ‘came out’ last year. I didn’t understand it till I caught my husband cheating on me early this year. Imagine him sexting on 1st of January (after we came back from church o) with his friend who had just left her husband. It had been going on for a while and I found out only recently. That day, I didn’t mind being gay! I considered it, anything to just be away from men. If I could now, I would choose a partner who will not steal my joy, male or female! A man who will leave his 6month baby out in -40 degrees wind chill so he could stay back at home to masturbate with his lover on whatsapp video. If Janelle & Tessa are happy, then I am happy for them, who am I to judge anyway!

    Love this! 96 Reply
    • Hmmmm, ok o February 23, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      SMH. So you think LGBT change to get away from something, e.g. men. Do you realise that LGBT couples also face challenge of cheating? And partners leaving.

      Love this! 31
    • Eno February 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      @Somebody pickin, I am sorry that happened to you. I am sorry that you are so heartbroken. I hope you find healing. I pray for the strength for you to move on. I pray for you to find peace, love and joy again. Sending you cyber hugs.

      Love this! 98
    • BlueEyed February 23, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Sorry about your situation but I love your new found resolution, trust me you’re on a good path and you’ll be fine eventually.
      Also, they look great together if truly they are dating, I love both of them! And yes if you find happiness with a man or a woman, pursue it!

      Love this! 29
    • Lilo February 23, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      Pele. So sorry dear. My learning today (from another source) is how every persons source of lasting joy in this life will be different. same way husbands bring great joy and fulfillment to some women is the same way husbands have caused lifelong suffering to other women.I pray that you find a source of lasting joy and that anything that poses to threaten your joy and peace of mind will never locate you IJN!

      Love this! 56
    • gbaskelebo February 24, 2018 at 12:16 pm

      You were heartbroken for “sexting” ??? Osalobua lahor !!!

      Love this! 13
    • tunmi February 24, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Glad you’re ẹ happy for Janelle and Tessa

      Your situation sucks, sorry live.

      The same issue is present in every type of relationship

      Being gay or LGBT isn’t something you can choose

      Love this! 7
  • The Real Oma February 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    She is a fantastic actress; that’s all I care about. She can love whomever she wants

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Unnatural February 23, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Found out my boyfriend (now ex) was on Grindr. Hooking up with men, we had forever plans together. Glad I didn’t end up commiting suicide. It has exposed me to a world I didn’t know was huge in Nigeria and all I feel for them is pity.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Tinder Openers February 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

    The relationship is better for experienced life that has a relationship is part of life to communicate with friends.

    Love this! 3 Reply
