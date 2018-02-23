Did Janelle Monae just reveal she’s in a relationship with Tessa Thompson with New Music Videos? | Watch on BN

Janelle Monae is back to making music! The singer/actor announced recently that her new album Dirty Computer will be released on the 27th of April 2018.
She has now dropped two incredible music videos titled Make Me Feel & Django Jane.
On Django Jane, she impresses with her fiercely on-point rapping. Make Me Feel however takes all the headlines as it looks like she has finally come in the open about her relationship with fellow actress Tessa Thompson.
Make Me Feel is an epic slice of Prince-inspired funk and R&B which embodies an eye-popping celebration of Bisexuality.
The video features Janelle & Tessa and takes place in a bar where men and women are free to flirt and love whoever they want.
Interestingly enough, a Twitter user @hayejunt predicted Janella & Tessa coming out as lovers last year. Read the thread below:
I am tweeting this now so that in the future it will be proof of my lesbian ESP: tessa thompson and janelle monae are dating
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
my evidence, you ask? glad to oblige
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
1. tessa was in the yoga music video, released in april 2015 (go to 0:59) https://t.co/7V9RgDAdEl
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
2. two months later was the last time janelle publicly answered questions about her sexuality (in a roundabout way)https://t.co/14IA3Rf3sM
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
3. tessa (whose career took off later that year because of creed) has never talked publicly about her sexuality or relationships
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
4. HOWEVER, she did say this following to buzzfeed in july 2016 (https://t.co/Rv1DdBcHaD) pic.twitter.com/FK7aeq5B9G
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
5. anyway, back to their relationship. in december 2015, they went on vacation to mexico together https://t.co/rVYXKTi9zu
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
6. in 2015, tessa starred in creed and janelle started wondaland. december is a great time to celebrate love & professional success
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
7. in november 2015, tessa presented janelle with the LGBT CENTER EQUALITY AWARD?!?!?!!!!!!!?!!#)$!*(#) https://t.co/QPhqH7LHhp
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
8. (the theory takes a bit of a break during 2016 because i think they either went underground or broke up)
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
9. in february 2017 they came BACK WITH A VENGEANCE, starting with this picture pic.twitter.com/PgrtB7EiWo
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
10. in the last few months they’ve been spending a lot of time together (side theory: janelle only has one jacket) pic.twitter.com/8fXJpLCMRf
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
11. this has coincided with a rise in tessa being coy about her sexuality (see my previous tweet about this issue) https://t.co/AW5lnqCPte
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
12. tessa will be appearing on portlandia this season – a noted career move for women who are starting to date women https://t.co/yN4wCoTqRg
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
13. they are two of my top five biggest celebrity crushes and if prayer works, this will be true
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
i’ve been following this story for two years. i’m choosing to break it now because i believe they are approaching going public
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
this is where this aligns with my theory that tessa and gina rodriguez are playing a couple in annihilation (coming out feb 2018)
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
when annihilation comes out and tessa is revealed to be playing a lesbian, it will be perfect timing for her to come out
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 8, 2017
AND janelle has new music coming sometime late 2017 or early 2018. IT ALL LINES UP
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 9, 2017
i will continue to update this thread with any more evidence that i discover. thanks for your time
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) October 9, 2017
Watch the trailer for Dirty Computer below:
Watch the two videos below:
Make Me Feel
Django Jane
I hope you both find the satisfaction your souls crave !
Aşe!
Na wa! I hope this Jaye Hunt person is a celebrity journalist. If he/ she is not, way too much time spent focusing on someone else’s sex life.
I was heartbroken last year when I found out that a lady I really considered a mentor ‘came out’ last year. I didn’t understand it till I caught my husband cheating on me early this year. Imagine him sexting on 1st of January (after we came back from church o) with his friend who had just left her husband. It had been going on for a while and I found out only recently. That day, I didn’t mind being gay! I considered it, anything to just be away from men. If I could now, I would choose a partner who will not steal my joy, male or female! A man who will leave his 6month baby out in -40 degrees wind chill so he could stay back at home to masturbate with his lover on whatsapp video. If Janelle & Tessa are happy, then I am happy for them, who am I to judge anyway!
SMH. So you think LGBT change to get away from something, e.g. men. Do you realise that LGBT couples also face challenge of cheating? And partners leaving.
@Somebody pickin, I am sorry that happened to you. I am sorry that you are so heartbroken. I hope you find healing. I pray for the strength for you to move on. I pray for you to find peace, love and joy again. Sending you cyber hugs.
Sorry about your situation but I love your new found resolution, trust me you’re on a good path and you’ll be fine eventually.
Also, they look great together if truly they are dating, I love both of them! And yes if you find happiness with a man or a woman, pursue it!
Pele. So sorry dear. My learning today (from another source) is how every persons source of lasting joy in this life will be different. same way husbands bring great joy and fulfillment to some women is the same way husbands have caused lifelong suffering to other women.I pray that you find a source of lasting joy and that anything that poses to threaten your joy and peace of mind will never locate you IJN!
You were heartbroken for “sexting” ??? Osalobua lahor !!!
Glad you’re ẹ happy for Janelle and Tessa
Your situation sucks, sorry live.
The same issue is present in every type of relationship
Being gay or LGBT isn’t something you can choose
She is a fantastic actress; that’s all I care about. She can love whomever she wants
Found out my boyfriend (now ex) was on Grindr. Hooking up with men, we had forever plans together. Glad I didn’t end up commiting suicide. It has exposed me to a world I didn’t know was huge in Nigeria and all I feel for them is pity.
