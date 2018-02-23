UBA Foundation commissions Usman Danfodiyo University Link Bridge, Presents Leo, Chat banker to Students

The construction of the bridge, valued at about N13m was commissioned on Monday, by the Governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. Inaugurating the bridge, the Group Managing Director of UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, said the construction of the bridge was part of the bank’s efforts to give back to the society. Uzoka also said the bank deemed it necessary to construct the bridge, to cushion the suffering of the students of the institution. “Today’s event is very symbolic. We believe in the society we operate in and this gesture is part of efforts of the UBA Foundation to give back to the society. “I strongly believe that with this bridge, students can move freely and will not have to go a long distance to reach their hostels. “So, this saves time and will enable them to study harder,” he said.

He said the Foundation gave priority to education through scholarship to Nigerian students; improve the environment and empowered many people with a view to impacting on the society. According to Uzoka, UBA is creating a new narrative for Africa capable of making Africans run organizations that can stand the test of time for over 100 years. He also used the opportunity to enlighten the students on UBA’s new customer-centric product, Leo Virtual Banker, which he said gives customers, particularly youths, more power in conducting transactions.

According to Uzoka, “this is the first time a financial institution in Africa has come up with this manner of solutions to simplify the way customers transact. Something that has become necessary in today’s fast-paced world with demands for quick-time transactions and response. We know that students can be very busy with lectures and keeping up with so much activity. It is pertinent, they get a young mobile upwardly mobile banker like Leo the chat banker to proffer an array of solutions to all their banking needs.

With the launch of the Chat Banking, customers will be able to open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds and airtime top up. They will also be able to confirm cheques, pay bills to apply for loans, freeze accounts, request for mini statements, amongst other things.

Kennedy Uzoka said, “The formulation of this product, is consistent with the bank’s customer 1st philosophy, where we are doing things with a strong focusing on what the customers want, where they want it, and in the exact platform they want it.’ “At UBA, we have been working with technology giants that have the global capacity to ensure not only seamless but also effortless banking for millions of our customers across Africa. We at UBA, have collaborated with Facebook to come up with this innovation that is capable of revolutionizing the way banking is done in Africa,” he said. Uzoka noted that Leo will in the nearest future, show up on other social platforms and added that all it takes to enjoy the services is simply to have a Facebook account.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba lauded the UBA Foundation for the gesture. He called on other banks operating in the state to emulate the footstep of the bank by giving back to the society. “We need more of these interventions to public universities in order to improve teaching and learning.

“I really commend Tony Elumelu and the Group Managing Director for coming to the aid of the students,” the governor said. Tambuwal, therefore, renamed the bridge ‘Tony Elumelu UBA Pedestrian Bridge’. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, described the construction of the pedestrian bridge as unprecedented. He said it would go a long way in taking care of the challenges facing the students.

