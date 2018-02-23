BellaNaija

Don’t Miss the Smartphone Photography Masterclass by TECNO Mobile & Wakafire at SMW Lagos | Tuesday, Feb. 27th

23.02.2018

TECNO Mobile SMW Lagos

Tecno Mobile and Wakarfire Photography, will be co-hosting a Smartphone Photography Masterclass as part of activities for the Social media Week.

Date: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018
Venue: The Grand Junction Hall 1, Landmark Towers, 5B Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island.

The two-hour Masterclass will feature award-winning journalist Torera Idowu, documentary and lifestyle photographer Abdusalam Hamza and Obasa Olorunfemi, founder and lead photographer Wakafire Photography. In what promises to be an innovative, educative and interactive event, the smartphone photography masterclass, will be one of the most talked about programs during #SMW2018.

3 Comments
  • Olusegunade February 25, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Would be nice to be there. Before it was Tecno and Lagos Fashion Week . And now this? Amazing.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Behankey February 26, 2018 at 3:47 am

    Definitely going to be an educative event.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Scarycuteface February 26, 2018 at 4:03 am

    Counting down. Let’s see what these talented people have for us. Thanks to Tecno too for making it happen

    Love this! 0 Reply
