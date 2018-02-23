Don’t Miss the Smartphone Photography Masterclass by TECNO Mobile & Wakafire at SMW Lagos | Tuesday, Feb. 27th

Tecno Mobile and Wakarfire Photography, will be co-hosting a Smartphone Photography Masterclass as part of activities for the Social media Week.



Date: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

Venue: The Grand Junction Hall 1, Landmark Towers, 5B Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island.

The two-hour Masterclass will feature award-winning journalist Torera Idowu, documentary and lifestyle photographer Abdusalam Hamza and Obasa Olorunfemi, founder and lead photographer Wakafire Photography. In what promises to be an innovative, educative and interactive event, the smartphone photography masterclass, will be one of the most talked about programs during #SMW2018.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content