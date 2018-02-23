The King of the Game! Newly Launched Sports Betting Platform BetKing announces Jay Jay Okocha as Brand Ambassador

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, was officially crowned “king of the game” at the launch of BetKing, a premium sports betting platform, in Lagos, today. Regarded the greatest player of his generation and one of Africa’s best ever, the former Super Eagles captain and European league veteran was the star of the show as the much-anticipated BetKing platform made its entry into the Nigerian sports betting market.

“I’ve trained my whole life to be a winner and if I know two things it’s that to be the best takes passion and persistence. Similarly, BetKing’s philosophy really speaks to me in that it believes that everyone, whatever their position, has a chance to become King of their own destiny,” said Jay-Jay who himself has come a long way since he began playing football on the streets of Enugu with a makeshift ball.

BetKing has used their team’s combined experience of over 80 years in the Industry to develop and customize a state-of-the-art platform, offering world-class Odds and Bonuses, almost instant payouts, and attractive agent commissions. “We are committed to changing the face of the sports betting industry in Nigeria and will be continuously customizing and developing new products with attractive innovative features, whilst maintaining our philosophy of putting our agents and online customers first,” said BetKing CEO Byron Petzer.

In celebrating their customers as Kings, BetKing’s plans also include special promotions and “royal spotlights” on winners and top performing agents. “BetKing will also focus on contributing to Nigerian society. By creating over 4000 jobs in 12 months through its agency network across the country, BetKing will be offering all Nigerians the opportunities to become kingmakers!” added BetKing co-founder Adekunle Adeniji.”

BetKing is currently licensed in Lagos and Anambra, Oyo and Osun states and will commence a national expansion expand across Nigeria in coming months. The sports betting platform will also offer customers the opportunity to bet on all major sporting events, including football, tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and more. To join the playground for kings or to become a kingmaker, users can visit www.betking.com while the premium-betting platform can also be accessed at agents across Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and Osun.

For more information, follow BetKing on Instagram, Twitter and join the conversation on social media using #PlayGroundForKings #BetKing. For more information, email cs@betking.com or Contact: 01 277 7247

———————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content