MBGN 2017 Ugochi Ihezue takes kids from Makoko, Lagos to see #BlackPanther

23.02.2018

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 Ugochi Ihezue in partnership with Slum2School Africa, hung out with a bunch of kids from Makoko community, Lagos at the cinema.

Ihezue took the kids on a trip to the cinema to see black superhero movie “Black Panther.”

She shared a photo of herself with the kids, writing:

It was PURE JOY hanging with these kids from the Makoko community; The light in their eyes, beaming with big dreams and hope is one thing I’ll never forget and it is one very important thing Nigeria needs.
We can only do our part by fanning the flames and let it rage and burn till this children and this country reach its peak.
The smiles on their faces, the excitement and happiness in their laughter made every step and stress worth it and I would do this a thousand times over. #PUREJOY
#wakanda#african#joy#makoko#mbgn2017#blackpanther#silverbird#slum2school#queen#laughter

See photos below:

The children also shared lessons from the movie. Watch them below:

Photo Credit: mitchelihezue

5 Comments on MBGN 2017 Ugochi Ihezue takes kids from Makoko, Lagos to see #BlackPanther
  • ProudNigerian February 23, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Ugochi babay❤

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Fey! February 23, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Awww. way to go Ugochi!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Wonder February 23, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Thank you Ugochi. I hope the movie inspires them to look beyond their beginning to a better and brighter future.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Hmm February 23, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Nice job for the film trip…. They will live to remember this day – I see an array of beautiful kids there and in 10 years, will not be surprised if they take over the runways as models. Black is indeed beautiful

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Ayo February 23, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Nigerians are kind sha. When I see this and I see Ibidunni’s IVF Foundation, I just thank God. Keep letting your beauty shine. God bless.

    Love this! 33 Reply
