MBGN 2017 Ugochi Ihezue takes kids from Makoko, Lagos to see #BlackPanther

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 Ugochi Ihezue in partnership with Slum2School Africa, hung out with a bunch of kids from Makoko community, Lagos at the cinema.
Ihezue took the kids on a trip to the cinema to see black superhero movie “Black Panther.”
She shared a photo of herself with the kids, writing:
It was PURE JOY hanging with these kids from the Makoko community; The light in their eyes, beaming with big dreams and hope is one thing I’ll never forget and it is one very important thing Nigeria needs.
We can only do our part by fanning the flames and let it rage and burn till this children and this country reach its peak.
The smiles on their faces, the excitement and happiness in their laughter made every step and stress worth it and I would do this a thousand times over. #PUREJOY
#wakanda#african#joy#makoko#mbgn2017#blackpanther#silverbird#slum2school#queen#laughter
See photos below:
The children also shared lessons from the movie. Watch them below:
The excitement was worth it. The kids got back and have been sharing their lessons with us and crossing their hands over their chest 😀🙅♂️🙅♂️ Now it's time for them to write their essays and read it to the others during our next mentorship class over the weekend. Thanks to our volunteers and our lovely @mitchelihezue for the memorable experience. #LetsDoMore #Slum2School #wakandaforever #wakanda #blackpanther
Photo Credit: mitchelihezue
Ugochi babay❤
Awww. way to go Ugochi!
Thank you Ugochi. I hope the movie inspires them to look beyond their beginning to a better and brighter future.
Nice job for the film trip…. They will live to remember this day – I see an array of beautiful kids there and in 10 years, will not be surprised if they take over the runways as models. Black is indeed beautiful
Nigerians are kind sha. When I see this and I see Ibidunni’s IVF Foundation, I just thank God. Keep letting your beauty shine. God bless.