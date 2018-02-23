MBGN 2017 Ugochi Ihezue takes kids from Makoko, Lagos to see #BlackPanther

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 Ugochi Ihezue in partnership with Slum2School Africa, hung out with a bunch of kids from Makoko community, Lagos at the cinema.

Ihezue took the kids on a trip to the cinema to see black superhero movie “Black Panther.”

She shared a photo of herself with the kids, writing:

It was PURE JOY hanging with these kids from the Makoko community; The light in their eyes, beaming with big dreams and hope is one thing I’ll never forget and it is one very important thing Nigeria needs.

We can only do our part by fanning the flames and let it rage and burn till this children and this country reach its peak.

The smiles on their faces, the excitement and happiness in their laughter made every step and stress worth it and I would do this a thousand times over. #PUREJOY

See photos below:

The children also shared lessons from the movie. Watch them below:

Photo Credit: mitchelihezue