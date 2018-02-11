11 Years of Waiting, 11 IVFs… Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Emotional Journey to Helping Others will brighten your Day

On a new episode of Seriously Speaking, host Adesuwa Onyenokwe chats with special guests as they discuss the ‘Love of Others’. One of the guests on the show was Ibidunni Ighodalo who gave a rare look into her life and emotional journey to starting the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a foundation designed to “bring joy to the hearts of couples through their fertility journey”.
In the interview, Ibidunni (who celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Pastor Ituah recently) opens up about her own fertility journey which led to the birth of her foundation. From personally going through IVF 11 times, the societal pressure from in-laws and friends, to finding happiness in the joys of women who passed through her foundation as well as in her daughter Keke, Ibidunni’s interview is emotional and so powerful.
It’s a reminder that we, as people, should always do the best we can to love others as we love ourselves and that all things work together for good, as well as for God.
Read the interview below.
On her journey leading to the birth of her foundation: It was born out of pain. When you’ve waited… when you get married you expect to just have children and everything just works out fine for you. But, when you start to wait… First year you’re not pregnant. I honestly thought, first six months I would be pregnant. I just thought, ‘ok, ok, it will come it will come’. I waited a year, two years and then I started getting worried.
On if her husband was worried: No he wasn’t. He still isn’t. He keeps saying, ‘God is going to do it and whatever God is going to do, let it be left undone’. So I held onto that.
On feeling the pressure to take action: You know as a woman you never want to sit down and not do anything. So I started… I got worried, I’d go to the hospital, and I’ve been on this journey for 11 years now. It’s been tough. Especially because, in our society, they don’t spare you. They. Society. I mean, in-laws, friends. Sometimes it’s not intentional. It’s not on purpose. But when you are waiting on God for a child, you’re so sensitive that the little things that people do gets to you. They might not even know that it’s getting to you. And everybody is running around, doing school runs… your friends that you got married together, you guys are together, their kids are coming to yours and you get back home at night and it’s just you alone.
On the desire for a family: It gets to a point where you just really want children. You want company. I mean your husband is your friend, he’s your best friend, but you guys go to work together, you guys come back… After a while you want to plan a family. You just want people. You want kids around you.
On starting up a foundation to help other couples: Like I said, it was out of pain. After going through IVF 11 times. 11 times is not a joke when you’re doing IVF and I just woke up one morning on my birthday (I usually have this thing I do on my birthdays, I sit down, I pray, I have a conversation with God… ‘Last year of my life, I achieved this, I’ll love this to happen’… I write things down and we talk) and I said to him, ‘You know what, I am not doing this IVF again. How you’re going to do it, I do not know and I do not care but I am trusting you completely. And I heard something, ‘In the meantime, just go ahead and help as many people as you can’. I thought I didn’t hear properly and I thought to myself, ‘I should help other people while I wait’ and honestly, I felt life. I felt like, this is why I was born. And the meaning of my name is Ibi dunni, “sweet to give birth”, “sweet to have” and for the first time it was as though my life was playing in front of me. And I said ‘ok, I will obey this voice’. And I didn’t know how I was gonna do it, I didn’t have a clue, it’s never been done before, so I just said to God, ‘I’m trusting you on this journey, and I’m going to obey you completely and totally. You have to promise me something, that every single woman and every single couple that walks through this foundation, mentions this foundation, sees this foundation, you must give them a child’.
On seeing the success of the foundation: It’s one thing to have a dream and it’s another thing to actually carry (the children). When I carry them, it was as though I was carrying my own. When the mother gave me a hug, and she was crying, I felt her pain and I felt her joy. I cannot describe the feeling. It was priceless.
On trying to pick applicants after a couple promised to give 20 people the opportunity for IVF through her foundation: My goodness. We had 2722 applications from that opening. And honestly speaking, I’ve made up my mind, I’ve told God, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to do it but you have to do it’ and he’s gonna do it. The same way he brought this couple, they walked right into my life, and they decided, just a phone call ‘I’m gonna do this’, I was speechless.
I know that God who brought those people to me will bring other people to help because it is very expensive and the hospitals have been amazing as well.
My Insta-family!!!! Isn’t God great?!?!?! 💃💃💃Woke up to this miracle, if we know how many couples will be so blessed and the bundles of joy coming to their homes you would understand why I was speechless, 😳😳😳 I cried, 😢😢😢 I ran 🏃♀🏃♀ from one end of my room to the other 🙈🙈 I was just totally grateful.what about the cost of IVF for a couple ??? Whaatttt !!!!! It is draining my people kai .God bless these people who want to be anonymous… this is an unbelievable 2018 mindblowing miracle…. God bless you so much sir and ma, your children shall always find helpers and your home will be blessed beyond your imagination,you won’t bury any of your children in Jesus name…. the strangest thing is they wanted to be anonymous hmmmmmm my fam pls tell someone who genuinely needs it to please quickly apply for the grant on the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation application portal (link in bio 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼)which will be opened for one week starting today…. tell everyone you know who has been waiting for this opportunity to apply now and pls say a prayer for this couple who have decided to do this and to every couple going to receive this treatment….. #IIF #Hope #Family
On still waiting for her bundle of joy: Yes. (Adesuwa: But you’ve forgotten the waiting). Oh, totally. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m a mother of many. My foundation has twins… I have three kids from my foundation, I have a daughter, a beautiful daughter God has blessed me with. (Adesuwa: So you adopted a daughter). Yes. My goodness she’s a gift. She’s beautiful.
Watch the interview below.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ibidunni_ighodalo | YouTube
Awww such a beauty in and out
Amazing human
Thank you for being you, for letting God work through you and in you.
Oluwa ku ise o e. When your name is Ibidun…that part made me cry. That’s the deepest part of the whole interview for me. God indeed has a sense of humor but like her husband said, ‘God is going to do it and whatever God is going to do, let it be left undone’.
She is bae for days she. She as she fine so Tay, she resemble obokun fish. LOL
Fine for dayyyyyyys; intelligent, smart, elegant, socially aware. God bless you more as you bring happiness to others…
Ibidun…
you will reap what you have sown. You have done to others, more will be done to you.
There are people you don’t even know who are praying for you.
We will all be here to see it happen.
Amen
What a kind and lovely woman; God bless you abundantly.
Chaiii, Never Mind God Will Bless You Abundantly As You Bless Others, Your Children Will Surround Your Table, Your Daughter has A Lovely Smile, God Will Wipe Your Tears, Keep It Up Beautiful Queen!
I never knew that her daughter was adopted. For some weird reason they look so alike, her IVF initiative is an amazing one. I pray God blesses her with her hearts desires. Amen.
Thank you for inspiring and encouraging us with your story and honesty. What you make happen for others, God will make happen for you very very soon. Stay strong!
Show of hands pls – how many of you can do cornrow to interview and fine die on top? Her frowning too is fine.
I can oh. You should see my nose. My cheekbones, chaii. Love what she’s doing. She’s amazing.
Welcome Ma! Ladies do not go through pain because of inlaws and friends, they’re not worth it. Some don’t even have that happy home you have to start with. As long as your hubby support and protects you from these busy bodies, you have nothing to worry about unless you see like to worry. Before you judge me, I still day wait too plus we got married same year. I know wetin God tell me about my children before I marry and that’s the only substance that i’very been holding get on to. I know He’s not a man that he should lie. Hubby protects me from family, I deal with friends with my own mouth, so I worry less. I don’t like pain so IVF is a no go area. I believe God and what He told me more and that’s all that matters.
But IVF and pain not synonymous, you can give it a try. Don’t let people scare you. Its not as bad. My aunt had 2 IVFs first one failed late 2016, she immediately started making plans for another and November 2017, she had her baby. And she didn’t even have that much money, took a loan and did the second one. I really believe in adoption but if people want to have their own, they should try and start trying early.
You don’t like pain so you won’t go for IVF. I’m sorry but this is the lamest excuse I’ve ever read. What if God says that’s your only chance of having a baby, cos of injection pain you will derive yourself of having a child.
Sis when I started DH used to give me the injection, fast forward to the second or third, I started given myself the injection o, with clexane on top sef and that one can sting like hell. By the way my seventh go was successful.
I meant *weldone Ma*,as in Kudos, typo error.
this woman is gorgeous. Wow, what a beauty and her inside beauty is simply amazing. I’m happy that she’s not just feeling sorry for herself but helping others. God knows best.
Love you, Ibidun. continue to be blessings to others.
May God bless Aunty Ibidunni Ighodalo, her foundation paid for my sister’s IVF in 2016, though it failed but I trust God will remember her this year and give her heart desire.
Aunty Ibidunni, may God meet you at the very point of your needs and may the grace of God be sufficient for you and your family (Amen).
My dear Ibidunni, I understand your anguish. Every woman should be able to imagine what the pain in seemingly waiting to have your own biological baby could be. I’m happy you have withdrawn from the IVF process. While waiting for God , work on the belief that the God you are waiting for is omnipotent. Nothing will be impossible with God! Be open to life . The process of IVF even though it is presented as life friendly and supporting is very anti life because the process encourages the destruction of already formed lives(fertilized eggs ) in a bid to have a foetus considered viable for the IVF process. This is the truth which in our anxiety we fail to consider. Relax. God is close to you in your need. Trust in Him. He is Good and has the total picture of life. Allow His will to be done in your life. IVF and having a foundation to promote it is not the way. Many more babies are being destroyed than the very few that come to live .This is the truth. Give your stance over this a rethink. God be with you !May He grant you your heart’s desire!
Such an ignorant comment, how does the process destroy life? The eggs that do not make it are same as the eggs ovulated each month, only one makes it. The rest dies inside you doesnt it? Remaining Embryos are frozen, some will die off same way we never know if we had 2 or more fertilized embryos inside us as we can not see our insides.
Do YOU and allow OTHERS DO THEMSELVES!!! Let’s not judge, it is so sickening hearing people say try wait on GOD do not try IVF. I believe in GOD and i know he makes no mistakes, so if my tubes are blocked and I have to go IVF or adoption route, so be it with faith.