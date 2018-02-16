Pastor Ituah & Ibidunni Ighodalo celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary 

Pastor Ituah and wife Ibidunni Ighodalo are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today.

To celebrate the day, Ibidunni shared photos of them and their daughter on her Instagram page, accompanied with sweet words.

She wrote:

Thank you for being an awesome priest, husband and dad…. We love, cherish and adore you. Happy 11th anniversary my love…. here’s to many more years in health and joy…. Love you immensely My King..

Pastor Ituah in turn wrote:

My superstar….. life without you is colourless and dry….. thank you for bringing so much joy and favour my way….. You are more than a wife…. You are my EVERYTHING and I promise to love and protect you all the days of your life…. Happy anniversary Kokoye

See more photos: