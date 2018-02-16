BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Pastor Ituah & Ibidunni Ighodalo celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary 

16.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Pastor Ituah and wife Ibidunni Ighodalo are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today.

To celebrate the day, Ibidunni shared photos of them and their daughter on her Instagram page, accompanied with sweet words.

She wrote:

Thank you for being an awesome priest, husband and dad…. We love, cherish and adore you. Happy 11th anniversary my love…. here’s to many more years in health and joy…. Love you immensely My King..

Pastor Ituah in turn wrote:

My superstar….. life without you is colourless and dry….. thank you for bringing so much joy and favour my way….. You are more than a wife…. You are my EVERYTHING and I promise to love and protect you all the days of your life…. Happy anniversary Kokoye

See more photos:

1 Comments on Pastor Ituah & Ibidunni Ighodalo celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary 
  • Letty February 17, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    White blanket on ituah..all these pics look the same from this photographer

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija