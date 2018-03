Award-winning comedian Chris Rock, who redefined stand-up comedy with his hilarious and brilliant takes on relationships, race and society, comes to Netflix with Chris Rock: Tamborine, his first stand-up special in ten years.

In the stand-up special, the comedian candidly speaks about the end of his 18-year marriage to Malaak Compton and the circumstances that led to it, including sleeping with three different women while on tour.

