MUST READ: Daddy Freeze & Fiancé Benedicta Elechi’s Love Story as they cover MediaRoomHub Magazine

The love story between OAP Daddy Freeze and his fiancé Benedicta Elechi is such a sweet one. They are both currently “very happy and very peaceful”, according to Benedicta.
The two of them are the cover stars of the February 2018 issue of MediaRoomHub Magazine with a focus on their love story for the Valentine’s Issue.
With two people who are both coming from tough first marriages, Daddy Freeze and Benedicta’s decision to not give up on love is inspiring. They talk about how they met, how they helped each other heal from their first marriages and so much more.
Read their unique love story below.
From Freeze
On deciding to move on rom his first marriage: That marriage was doomed from the start. We are not friends. We were not partners. We were weary of each other. Like my current wife now, Tastebud, now I can tell her give me your phone, my finger print opens it and her finger print opens mine. There is nothing I need to hide. But in that other marriage, we were all watching each other, it was just wrong. Marriage is bigger than let me open my phone or let’s close my phone. It is very important but it’s not the only pillar upon which marriage is built. It’s like you can’t lean on a house with one pillar. Marriage needs some support and some of these things is openness, love, communication, friendship, spending quality time together, are some of the pillars with which you can lean a marriage. And none of that was in my former marriage (I am not saying this to put her down, rather I’m putting both of us down because it was not working). But the society kept us together (I’m speaking for myself now). I was in the marriage because of the society, I didn’t want to be divorced despite the fact that I knew it wasn’t working. When she left, I was broken for about two weeks. I was like oh my God, my life is over. You know I used to stay at the official quarters and when she left it was like a big void. Everybody saw me and was like my life is finished. I was almost suicidal. But after the first two weeks, I was like wow, I like this feeling. I had gotten over the whole shame part, and now I wake up in my room, I can arrange things the way I want. I felt relieved and I was like this should have happened a long time ago.
On how he met his fiancé: I have known her since late 2012. I think it was at House on the Rock. I can’t really remember but it was a church setting. I was doing something for them and we met. I used to help her but we never clicked like that. Our paths crossed on business basis. She had yoghurt factory in Port Harcourt then and she needed publicity and I was like no problem. I remember calling her once or twice and I got pissed off because her ringtone was one Daddy GO’s preaching. So I never called again until much later. As we got talking eventually, around middle of 2013, she told me she filed for divorce and I was like ‘What?!! No, you have to fix it. Marriage must be fixed’ and all that. Then she told me why she filed for divorce which I can’t say here. Eventually we became friends and the friendship started growing. I was also in a bad relationship at the time, were not not friends, we were just fooling ourselves. When my ex moved out, that was around June 2014, I had the luxury of being alone and the void needed to be filled and somehow, it was filled.
On his love for her growing over time: Yeah. It came in from my blind side. It was purely business initially. Friendship didn’t come until much later.
From Benedicta
On how his #FreeTheSheepleMovement has helped their relationship: It has helped our relationship and our relationship has also helped the movement because I can tell you this has not been an easy journey for him so when he is down and feels like this thing he is doing is too heavy for him, I am always there to tell him ‘hey, you have to do this, someone has to do this and the message has to be sent.’
On him helping her heal from her previous marriage: Freeze has been fundamental in my healing process because being with someone you love and someone that loves you so much like he loves me, makes me realize that we should have hope in life generally, we should not give up on love when we fail the first time because there is always a possibility that there is someone out there that is meant for you. There is someone that would love you just the way you want to be loved. Because I think the problem we have as individuals is, we fail to realize that we all want to be loved in a certain way, so if you find that person that loves you just the way you want to be loved, you are going to have a beautiful relationship. And I have found that with Freeze. I’m very happy and it has really helped me in my healing process.
On being Freeze’s partner: For me, it’s been wonderful. I have been happy. It’s not like we don’t have our differences every now and then but it’s so insignificant because we are like best friends. We spend a lot of time together and it’s been a wonderful journey. We are very happy and very peaceful.
Photo Credit: MediaRoomHub.com
Love wantintin
Daddy freeze i know u come back here and check comments
If you and Ope are no more that is not the end of the world but be a father to the two children from the marriage . You dont support them financially or even see them . how do u sleep at night biko
parents dont have to be together , it is not by force but your children are innocent party.
Man up and be a man . Before you preach about telling people what to do with their titte or not . pay yours to your children
Funny how Freeze kept fat shaming his ex wife …….. wife No 2 is no slim oooo
men sha , what they will not take from A they would take from B
So Daddy Freeze met his new found love in the church? I find this hard to believe, because of all his talk about the church. May God continue to perform wonders and miracles in your life despite not paying tithes. This shows He is a God of mercy.
This dead beat Dad. Useless somebody. You do not have any responsibility towards your children from your first marriage yet, you live with this woman and her children. Can you ever get more irresponsible than this?. Anyways na Benedicta dey pay rent.
He should be ashamed of himself for been a deadbeat father
Hhmmmmm………………What’s going on? 1st it was the interview with LIB, now this…. trying to be a likable couple.
Is freeze running for office? or wants to open his own church?
This is by far my favorite couple in AFRICA
He is standing for something what are you standing for. Agree disagree with him that what life is all about
“Then she told me why she filed for divorce which I can’t say here…” Bet whyyy….. She already opened her piehole and spilled all to the whole world a few weeks ago…. Why hold back? Dumb and dumber…. Mscheeew….
My only hapiness is the fact that you both thoroughly deserve each other.
You can never imagine what has been through by just looking at them. She’s a genuinely sweet lady.
Irrespective of all the backlash, I admire their tenacity.. thank you MRH for sharing their story. There are lessons to be learnt from their story
I admire their honesty, keep loving each other and may God bless your home, I see marriage in your future with lots of love and Godly Children.
An amazing couple who have stood the test of time through thick and thin. I’m sure if Ope would stop making unreasonable demands and timing visits, dfrz would be more present in the children’s lives. It’s wrong on all sides to use children as pawns in divorce battles. Ope should move on already. He has. Being thereleased for the children is not only about material stuff. Children need nurturing from both parents. Ope can’t expect dfrz, an OAP, to pay school fees he can’t afford, restrict access to children and still cry wolf! Children must find their papa when time reach, it’s a question of time.
Lol freeze is leaving comments here
Dear Freeze abi Defrost, why are you so obsessed with impressing us when the people you need to impress are the two children you have with Ope that you don’t even know what they ate last night? It is men like you who give African men such a bad name! The energy and resources you are using to do features for Azuka and post comments here, go and use it to take care of your 2 two kids! Agbaya oshi!
Your children still bears Odekina.
Benedicta you went too far in putting this story out in a social media if your ex did all that,your children still bears Odekina.you would have moved on with your life..when the going was good,your ex gave you the best of life and empowered you with millions of Niara..this is a wrong move. You would have applied wisdom.