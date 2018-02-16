Jennifer Aniston and Husband Justin Theroux announce Separation

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating, People reports.

The two made a joint statement, saying that the decision was “mutual and loving.”

Aniston and Theroux met in 2011 on the set of romantic comedy “Wanderlust” and got engaged in 2012.

The two got married in a secret ceremony in 2015, and have stayed married for 2 and a half years.

The couple said they decided to release a statement only to dispel rumours. They said:

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.