Jennifer Aniston and Husband Justin Theroux announce Separation

16.02.2018

Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating, People reports.

The two made a joint statement, saying that the decision was “mutual and loving.”

Aniston and Theroux met in 2011 on the set of romantic comedy “Wanderlust” and got engaged in 2012.

The two got married in a secret ceremony in 2015, and have stayed married for 2 and a half years.

The couple said they decided to release a statement only to dispel rumours. They said:

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.

Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

19 Comments on Jennifer Aniston and Husband Justin Theroux announce Separation
  • Deleke February 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Not surprised

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Marie Antoinette February 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Oh well! Not surprised.
    Maybe now she can have her ‘ love everlasting’ with Brad Pitt…just maybe…

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Ahhh February 16, 2018 at 10:57 am

      With his six children in tow & a woman she believed ruined her marriage to him. They will forever be part of his life. The woman needs to chill & just focus on herself. No need for extra baggage. I believe it was stated that she wants kids. Maybe it is the time to make that a priority if that isn’t a rumour.

      Love this! 23
  • Asa February 16, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Brad Pitt oya kwa! This is your chance o!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Anon February 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Brad Pitt is single! <3

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane February 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

    My eyes literally popped out. These people should stop getting married if they are not willing to put in the work. Marriage requires hardworking,commitment, patience. Its not always smooth sailing. This is so annoying to me.

    Love this! 121 Reply
    • Mrs chidukane February 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

      *hardwork

      Love this! 5
    • Nee February 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

      Stay mad.

      Love this! 20
  • Lavender February 16, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Why do they even bother?

    Love this! 39 Reply
    • BlueEyed February 16, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      I swear this is sad tho, like why wait so long and then leave after a few years. Smh, I still love Aniston tho

      Love this! 24
  • SmashingM February 16, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I am disappointed. She is one of my favorite stars. They should have just continue their dating without getting married. Let me join the wait to see if she and Brad will hook up.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • abby February 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    was only a matter of time

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • o February 16, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I was rooting for them ooo. Sad

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mimi February 16, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Overrated talentless airhead who does nothing with her riches for the poor like Angelina does. Typical white girl air head. She should travel to third world countries and utilise her time doing something meaningful

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • Busarni February 16, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Well, it takes an airhead to recognize one……

      Love this! 86
    • buki February 16, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Olodo, just open mouth and talk like an idiot. You, what have you done for any third world country? This woman is invlolved in lots of charity. She supports St Judes children and was recently in their commercial. Must she go to a third world country? Ewu Gambia.

      Love this! 53
    • o February 16, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      BN we need a dislike button

      Love this! 24
  • Yellow sun February 17, 2018 at 6:40 am

    How dare u call jen anniston a airhead…ure so silly
    So it is Angelina that is a correct person…home wrecker that used brads need of children to slide in to his life and bring him a truck load of children.
    Were u wise when their marriage collapsed and angelina embarrassed jen on the media to spite her.
    But shes a humanitarian abi..
    No let me send u better konk from her…nonsense

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Rara o February 17, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Did Angie also take this one? Many celebrity marriages don’t last. There is a possibility she and Brad would have split-up anyways. I hate to see people insulting others over rubbish celebrity news. Grow up people!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Post a comment

