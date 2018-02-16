Jennifer Aniston and Husband Justin Theroux announce Separation

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating, People reports.
The two made a joint statement, saying that the decision was “mutual and loving.”
Aniston and Theroux met in 2011 on the set of romantic comedy “Wanderlust” and got engaged in 2012.
The two got married in a secret ceremony in 2015, and have stayed married for 2 and a half years.
The couple said they decided to release a statement only to dispel rumours. They said:
Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.
Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.
Not surprised
Oh well! Not surprised.
Maybe now she can have her ‘ love everlasting’ with Brad Pitt…just maybe…
With his six children in tow & a woman she believed ruined her marriage to him. They will forever be part of his life. The woman needs to chill & just focus on herself. No need for extra baggage. I believe it was stated that she wants kids. Maybe it is the time to make that a priority if that isn’t a rumour.
Brad Pitt oya kwa! This is your chance o!
Brad Pitt is single! <3
My eyes literally popped out. These people should stop getting married if they are not willing to put in the work. Marriage requires hardworking,commitment, patience. Its not always smooth sailing. This is so annoying to me.
*hardwork
Stay mad.
Why do they even bother?
I swear this is sad tho, like why wait so long and then leave after a few years. Smh, I still love Aniston tho
I am disappointed. She is one of my favorite stars. They should have just continue their dating without getting married. Let me join the wait to see if she and Brad will hook up.
was only a matter of time
I was rooting for them ooo. Sad
Overrated talentless airhead who does nothing with her riches for the poor like Angelina does. Typical white girl air head. She should travel to third world countries and utilise her time doing something meaningful
Well, it takes an airhead to recognize one……
Olodo, just open mouth and talk like an idiot. You, what have you done for any third world country? This woman is invlolved in lots of charity. She supports St Judes children and was recently in their commercial. Must she go to a third world country? Ewu Gambia.
BN we need a dislike button
How dare u call jen anniston a airhead…ure so silly
So it is Angelina that is a correct person…home wrecker that used brads need of children to slide in to his life and bring him a truck load of children.
Were u wise when their marriage collapsed and angelina embarrassed jen on the media to spite her.
But shes a humanitarian abi..
No let me send u better konk from her…nonsense
Did Angie also take this one? Many celebrity marriages don’t last. There is a possibility she and Brad would have split-up anyways. I hate to see people insulting others over rubbish celebrity news. Grow up people!