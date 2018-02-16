“I came last but it doesn’t matter” – Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong competing in Winter Olympics

Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong, only the 2nd ever Ghanaian to compete in the Winter Olympics, finished last in his debut in the sport of Skeleton but is leaving glad regardless, Punch reports.

32-year-old Frimpong was cheered on by his wife Erica and 10-month-old daughter Ashanti, as well as Koreans and Ghanaian fans watching in the stands. He said:

It was such an emotional moment for me because I remember in July 2015 my wife told me she didn’t want me to be 99 years old and still chasing my Olympic dream.

Frimpong described competing as an awesome experience, and his last position was irrelevant as he succeeded in winning the hearts of people.

The Olympic experience was awesome. I’ve never been in a place where so many people are cheering you on. I came last but the most important thing is that I won the hearts of the people. You feel like you’re a gold medallist, that’s how they make you feel each run. It’s incredible.

Frimpong still intends to compete at the next Winter Olympics. He only began Skeleton one and half years ago, he said, and will improve in the next four. He said:

I still have a lot to improve on. I came last but it doesn’t matter. I’ve only been doing it for a year and a half. The rest of the world doesn’t understand the work you have to do behind the scenes. But I know what it takes to get here and I’m just really eager and excited for the next four years.

After this competition, though, Frimpong, who spent two years selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door to fund his Olympics dream intends to take a vacation with his supportive wife. He said:

I’m going to take my wife on vacation. I don’t know where yet, but somewhere warm — I want the sun and the sand. Hopefully I can surprise her by taking her somewhere like Hawaii. Or maybe the Dominican Republic, where we went on honeymoon.

Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images