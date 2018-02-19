An Inspiring Story to lift your Day! Ada went from Teen Mum to Business Woman 👏🏽

Ada Ogechi is a 19-year old single mother of an 11-month old baby. She has been through quite a number of challenges in the past couple of years but she rightly describes herself as “unbroken”.

Following an unjust system which sent her father to prison for a crime she says he did not commit, the then 17-year old Ada sought assistance from an Army officer. He however took advantage of her innocence and the situation resulted in a pregnancy which Ada vehemently refused to terminate.

Ada says her story is one of inspiration, and not of pity.

With a baby, an unfinished secondary school education, a father in prison and his family turning their backs on her and her siblings, Ada was determined to find a way to bring food to the table for her family.

In came the Dreams from the Slum (DFTS) Initiative.

Ada was introduced to the founder Isaac Omoyele, and through their Young Mothers Academy program, she was able to learn a skill to empower herself and help her become a self-reliant and purpose driven young mother.

Ada started her business recently, Infractum Creations (@infractum.creations) where she uses African prints like Ankara to make lovely accessories. She makes note pads, hair accessories, slippers, ties and also dresses.

Interestingly, the name of her business was inspired by the Latin word for “unbroken”.

Her goal is to put together enough money so that she can write the JAMB exam and go back to school to study Business Administration. Ada would love to become a global entrepreneur one day.

Watch her share her story below.

Want to contribute to her dreams?

Check out her page, follow and patronize her on @infractum.creations.

You can also donate and volunteer for the Dreams from the Slum Initiative here.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

