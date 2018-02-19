BellaNaija

An Inspiring Story to lift your Day! Ada went from Teen Mum to Business Woman 👏🏽

16.02.2018

Beaten, but not broken. Meet Ada Ogechi and her 11-month old baby boy

Ada Ogechi is a 19-year old single mother of an 11-month old baby. She has been through quite a number of challenges in the past couple of years but she rightly describes herself as “unbroken”.

Following an unjust system which sent her father to prison for a crime she says he did not commit, the then 17-year old Ada sought assistance from an Army officer. He however took advantage of her innocence and the situation resulted in a pregnancy which Ada vehemently refused to terminate.

Ada says her story is one of inspiration, and not of pity.

19-Year Old Ada and Founder of @infractum.creations during a visit to the BN HQ

With a baby, an unfinished secondary school education, a father in prison and his family turning their backs on her and her siblings, Ada was determined to find a way to bring food to the table for her family.

In came the Dreams from the Slum (DFTS) Initiative

Ada was introduced to the founder Isaac Omoyele, and through their Young Mothers Academy program, she was able to learn a skill to empower herself and help her become a self-reliant and purpose driven young mother.

Ada started her business recently, Infractum Creations (@infractum.creations) where she uses African prints like Ankara to make lovely accessories. She makes note pads, hair accessories, slippers, ties and also dresses.

Some of Ada’s Creations (Check out her IG page @infractum.creations)

Interestingly, the name of her business was inspired by the Latin word for “unbroken”.

Her goal is to put together enough money so that she can write the JAMB exam and go back to school to study Business Administration. Ada would love to become a global entrepreneur one day.

Watch her share her story below.

Want to contribute to her dreams?
Check out her page, follow and patronize her on @infractum.creations.

You can also donate and volunteer for the Dreams from the Slum Initiative here.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

6 Comments on An Inspiring Story to lift your Day! Ada went from Teen Mum to Business Woman 👏🏽
  • Chaste February 16, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Really Inspiring, well done Team Dreams from the Slum

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • ‘Diddie February 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Wow….. A good example of when life shows you pepper, make pepper soup. The sky is your starting point.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Ijeoma February 16, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I salute you young lady 👏. I see a strength in you that far exceeds your age. May The Hand of The Almighty be with you and uplift you in your endeavours, Amen.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Sarah February 16, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    This is a true example of resilience, unlike some 👀, who don’t understand the true meaning of the word.

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Mtsheww February 16, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      Mtsheew. Your snide remark destroyed your shallow attempt at praise. Not every time look for every opportunity to pour venom. Sometimes just praise people genuinely without letting the demon in you do shaku shaku. Ya heard?
      ———–
      Babe, high 5. Your future and that of your child, will only get brighter.

      Love this! 19
  • ewa February 16, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    we need more stories like this BN

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

