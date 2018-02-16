BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#ItsALoveThing! Diamond Bank gets Bez to Sing Love Notes from Twitter Users

16.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Diamond BezValentine’s Day is a seasonal event that gets people expressing their love to the people they love and adore. Yesterday, Diamond Bank gave Nigerians a chance to express their affection in a simple but yet thoughtful way. Nigerians took to Twitter to shower their loved ones with heartfelt messages and Diamond Bank took it from there. Diamond Bank had Bez – Yes Bez  – singing these tweets and calling out the handles of the sender and receiver of the messages. It was simple, hilarious and fun. People just had to get on the #ItsALoveThing hashtag, tagged @BEZidakula, @DiamondBankNG and that special someone and watched the magic moment streamed across various social media platforms.  Yet another innovative and rewarding gesture from Diamond Bank to Nigerians. See some tweets below:

Bez

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija