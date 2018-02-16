ItsALoveThing! Diamond Bank gets Bez to Sing Love Notes from Twitter Users

Valentine’s Day is a seasonal event that gets people expressing their love to the people they love and adore. Yesterday, Diamond Bank gave Nigerians a chance to express their affection in a simple but yet thoughtful way. Nigerians took to Twitter to shower their loved ones with heartfelt messages and Diamond Bank took it from there. Diamond Bank had Bez – Yes Bez – singing these tweets and calling out the handles of the sender and receiver of the messages. It was simple, hilarious and fun. People just had to get on the #ItsALoveThing hashtag, tagged @BEZidakula, @DiamondBankNG and that special someone and watched the magic moment streamed across various social media platforms. Yet another innovative and rewarding gesture from Diamond Bank to Nigerians. See some tweets below:

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content