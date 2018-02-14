Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader, dies from Cancer

Morgan Tsvangirai, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader in Zimbabwe, has died after battling with cancer, Guardian reports.

Tsvangirai had reportedly been receiving treatment for colon cancer in South Africa when he passed away.

Tsvangirai’s death is coming a few months to the Zimbabwean 2018 general elections.

His death will be a blow to his party, as they will be looking to install a new leader before the elections.

Piers Pigou, Zimbabwe analyst for the International Crisis Group, told Guardian:

Tsvangirai’s death will force the MDC to convene an emergency conference to sort out the differences between the three vice-leaders. His sickness meant an impasse around internal dynamics so this might force a resolution. That’s a possible silver lining to this tragic event.

