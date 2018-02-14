BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader, dies from Cancer

14.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe's Opposition Leader, dies from Cancer - BellaNaija

Morgan Tsvangirai. (Photo by Alan Porritt-Pool/Getty Images)

Morgan Tsvangirai, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader in Zimbabwe, has died after battling with cancer, Guardian reports.

Tsvangirai had reportedly been receiving treatment for colon cancer in South Africa when he passed away.

Tsvangirai’s death is coming a few months to the Zimbabwean 2018 general elections.

His death will be a blow to his party, as they will be looking to install a new leader before the elections.

Piers Pigou, Zimbabwe analyst for the International Crisis Group, told Guardian:

Tsvangirai’s death will force the MDC to convene an emergency conference to sort out the differences between the three vice-leaders. His sickness meant an impasse around internal dynamics so this might force a resolution. That’s a possible silver lining to this tragic event.

Photo Credit: Alan Porritt-Pool/Getty Images

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija