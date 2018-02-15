BellaNaija

#StonemanShooting: 20 People reportedly injured as Shooter opens Fire in Florida High School

15.02.2018

At least 20 people are reportedly injured in a shooting currently taking place at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to developing reports by CNN, an aerial footage showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school while being treated for injuries and moved into ambulances.

The shooter however is still at large and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively launching a manhunt for him.

One of the students at the school recounted the experience to CNN;

We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today. And we thought it was so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just like something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.

The Governor of Florida, Rick Scott has responded to the development assuring residents that he is working actively with all concerned authorities to handle the situation;

Lissette Rozenblat, a parent at the school said she thought it was just a hoax until her daughter started texting her frantically throughout the shooting;

At first, we thought it was a hoax, because in today’s day and age, you just never know. It’s just absolutely horrifying.

Photo Credit: Twitter – @CNNbrk

 

  • Syon February 15, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Unfortunately, these things will keep happening if America’s gun laws aren’t toughened. This is really sad. May God comfort the grieving families.

  • o February 15, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Until America fixes her gun laws, we’ll keep having senseless shootings

  • Tracy Edward February 15, 2018 at 2:19 am

    It is sad. One thing i have to say is this, while sad thing like this happen in America too oft, you cannot see them cursing their country, This what Nigeria should learn to do, let us stop cursing our leaders and our belove country. Pray for Nigeria to prosper so that you yourself will prosper, pray to God Almighty to remove bad leader and God will do it, this I know for SURE. Love your country Nigeria, it is the only country you have and Nigeria is a GRATE COUNTRY. God bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen.

    • A.D.A. February 15, 2018 at 5:04 am

      I don’t know which internet you’re using because I DEFINITELY see Americans cursing their country, cursing their leadership, and cursing themselves whenever something like this happens. And they curse the fact that they’re expected to resort to ‘thoughts and prayers’ instead of actually doing something to prevent things like this from happening. “Nigeria is a GRATE COUNTRY”? Why? What have we done to be ‘grate’? Is it Jesus who told you we were ‘grate’? Was it before or after he told you he was definitely going to remove bad leader only to put another one in his place? Please.

    • Dust February 15, 2018 at 6:59 am

      Nigeria is not a country.. its a creation of e:uropeans who put different ethnic nations together in order to easily take their resources and make the ethnic nations turn against each other..

      As an African if you don’t identify first with your ethnicity then you are suffering from slave mentality… which Fela called Kolo-mentality meaning colonial mentality…

      A mentality evil whyte peeps gave to you using subliminal programming, unfortunately even without the evil whyte peeps been in your country, your fellow countrymen are the ones still promoting the subliminal programming..

