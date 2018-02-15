Robbers attack Plane preparing for Takeoff on Lagos Airport Runway

An AfricaWorld pilot stopped robbers from robbing an aircraft preparing for takeoff on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) runway, Sahara Reporters reports.
The robbing of planes due for takeoff right on the runway has seen a recent increase, the AfricaWorld plane being the latest.
The robbers had reportedly tore up the cargo hold bag holders after opening the cargo door, and tried to steal bags belonging to passengers.
The pilot, aware of what was happening, sprayed hot gas on the robbers, scaring them away.
The plane had to spend two additional hours on the ground after police anti-bomb squads came in to inspect it.
The passengers on board were also required to undergo a luggage identification process before the plane finally departed for its destination in Ghana.
Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters
So many cases have been reported and the Police and NCAA, FAAN have come out to deny all of them…need you ask who the thieves are anymore…
I am tired. How do robbers enter the runway? how do they bypass security at the airport? what entrance did they take? It is like Nigeria is cursed, our leaders are cursed. They probably should introduce the death penalty for robbers (including the people in power that siphon money) . One cannot be living life in such great fear, it is too much.
As in,haba! How did they enter the runway? Why can’t people look for a legit means to make their ends meet? Must you steal or kill to feed yourself?
I ts caused. I agree with all u said cos i don’t know how to explain the extreme foolishness that has been going on for many decades
Mmmmm.African let do our home work well to meet European and Asian. Peter aka amedeo Avogadro Vodafone koforidua Ghana
Is too much, however we thank God that the pilot was able to save the passengers belongings
As far as I am concerned the robbers could be any of the personnel stationed at the airport. they are either the airport staff, airline staff, customs, immigration, Nahco just any authorized persons who works at the airport. These people see anyone that travels by plane as wealthy who ought to be fleeced. Don’t believe that robbers story. Na them.
Is there anything that can be done to discourage Nigerians from crime? Do we really have to start from the top by getting rid of institutionalized corruption (the most common opinion out there), or are there are grassroots programs that can help reorient people?
It’s just sad. I know there’s no society without its ills but dang! Nigerians seem to have a special problem. I mean, why else do we rank top in the world for most illegal activities? People just have no shame or consideration for fellow humans.
Waiting we no go hear for this Nigeria, it was rat, later snake. Now robbers on runway Chai, later I wonder what we will hear.
Oh no! Are your personel ‘s a comrade to the robbers? I definately knew you have the whole place fortified and now how come, I wish am the investigator to the havoc some people will be forfeit because there is no smoke without fire.
So, I read this Nonsense and I just started laughing. Now why did I do that? Nigeria I hail thee.