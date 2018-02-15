BellaNaija

Robbers attack Plane preparing for Takeoff on Lagos Airport Runway

15.02.2018

Robbers storm Plane preparing for Takeoff on Murtala Mohammed International Airport Runway

An AfricaWorld pilot stopped robbers from robbing an aircraft preparing for takeoff on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) runway, Sahara Reporters reports.

The robbing of planes due for takeoff right on the runway has seen a recent increase, the AfricaWorld plane being the latest.

The robbers had reportedly tore up the cargo hold bag holders after opening the cargo door, and tried to steal bags belonging to passengers.

The pilot, aware of what was happening, sprayed hot gas on the robbers, scaring them away.

The plane had to spend two additional hours on the ground after police anti-bomb squads came in to inspect it.

The passengers on board were also required to undergo a luggage identification process before the plane finally departed for its destination in Ghana.

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

11 Comments on Robbers attack Plane preparing for Takeoff on Lagos Airport Runway
  • Ine February 15, 2018 at 10:25 am

    So many cases have been reported and the Police and NCAA, FAAN have come out to deny all of them…need you ask who the thieves are anymore…

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma February 15, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I am tired. How do robbers enter the runway? how do they bypass security at the airport? what entrance did they take? It is like Nigeria is cursed, our leaders are cursed. They probably should introduce the death penalty for robbers (including the people in power that siphon money) . One cannot be living life in such great fear, it is too much.

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Mrs chidukane February 15, 2018 at 10:41 am

      As in,haba! How did they enter the runway? Why can’t people look for a legit means to make their ends meet? Must you steal or kill to feed yourself?

      Love this! 49
    • Hmmm February 15, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      I ts caused. I agree with all u said cos i don’t know how to explain the extreme foolishness that has been going on for many decades

      Love this! 3
  • Peter aka amedeo Avogadro February 15, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Mmmmm.African let do our home work well to meet European and Asian. Peter aka amedeo Avogadro Vodafone koforidua Ghana

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Abdul-Moomen February 15, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Is too much, however we thank God that the pilot was able to save the passengers belongings

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz February 15, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    As far as I am concerned the robbers could be any of the personnel stationed at the airport. they are either the airport staff, airline staff, customs, immigration, Nahco just any authorized persons who works at the airport. These people see anyone that travels by plane as wealthy who ought to be fleeced. Don’t believe that robbers story. Na them.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Californiabawlar February 15, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Is there anything that can be done to discourage Nigerians from crime? Do we really have to start from the top by getting rid of institutionalized corruption (the most common opinion out there), or are there are grassroots programs that can help reorient people?
    It’s just sad. I know there’s no society without its ills but dang! Nigerians seem to have a special problem. I mean, why else do we rank top in the world for most illegal activities? People just have no shame or consideration for fellow humans.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Samijo February 15, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Waiting we no go hear for this Nigeria, it was rat, later snake. Now robbers on runway Chai, later I wonder what we will hear.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Etse Jasper February 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Oh no! Are your personel ‘s a comrade to the robbers? I definately knew you have the whole place fortified and now how come, I wish am the investigator to the havoc some people will be forfeit because there is no smoke without fire.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fizzy February 15, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    So, I read this Nonsense and I just started laughing. Now why did I do that? Nigeria I hail thee.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

