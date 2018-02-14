Delta Flight bound for Atlanta makes Emergency Landing in Lagos

An Atlanta-bound Delta Airways flight had to make an emergency landing in Lagos after the plane encountered engine trouble, Washington Post reports.

The flight – Flight 55 – according to Delta, left for Atlanta from Lagos around 10:50 PM, but had to return to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

One of the 2 engines encountered issues, Delta said, and the flight landed safely, with its passengers evacuated through the emergency slide onto the runway.

Delta also revealed that 5 passengers suffered non-critical injuries, and all passengers were provided with hotel rooms, with a Wednesday flight booked for them.