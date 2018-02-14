BellaNaija

Delta Flight bound for Atlanta makes Emergency Landing in Lagos

14.02.2018

An Atlanta-bound Delta Airways flight had to make an emergency landing in Lagos after the plane encountered engine trouble, Washington Post reports.

The flight – Flight 55 – according to Delta, left for Atlanta from Lagos around 10:50 PM, but had to return to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

One of the 2 engines encountered issues, Delta said, and the flight landed safely, with its passengers evacuated through the emergency slide onto the runway.

Delta also revealed that 5 passengers suffered non-critical injuries, and all passengers were provided with hotel rooms, with a Wednesday flight booked for them.

  Udegbunam Chukwudi February 14, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    If na Naija airline, na airport lounge chair accommodation go get them

    Fols February 14, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      Of which there aren’t any.

  Kkay February 14, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    God be praised for preserving all lives on board. May all travellers by air, land and sea be kept save by God in Jesus name.
    Delta Airlines thank you for treating all the passengers well. I hope Airlines owned/managed by Nigerians or operated within our aviation industry learnt from this industry best practice – safety and excellent customer service at all times.

  Physio Tinu February 14, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Emergency slide kwa? That must have been scary. So all those safety announcement pre-departure would have finally come in handy. . Thank God it wasn’t more than this.

  OLD_ February 14, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Welcome to Lagos

  Red February 14, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    This is so scary! This year has had a tad bit too many plane related issues. Just yesterday, a United Ailrines flight here in California to Hawaii had a scary encounter after an engine cover came off during its landing. It’s also on CNN. God help us.

    Mz Socially Awkward…. February 14, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      And the Russian plane crash, which was so devastating….. you’re right, there’ve been a fair few of these (with avoidable casualties) already.

    Mz Socially Awkward…. February 14, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      ….thank God for this Delta story not being anything more….. and may The Lord grant us His Mercies to be protected from unexpected travel disasters.

  Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    That’s an experience I won’t even wish my scary cat, cus she will die even before using that emergency slide. Thank God for His protection upon us. Thank God for averting a plane crash.

  Funmi February 14, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Despite all our sins and iniquities He still love us so much. All glory to God for preserving the lives of our daddies, mothers, brothers, sisters and children. May the name of God almighty be praised for ever. Beyi o se, omiran a se. Oluwa adupe, ogo nu fun yin Baba.

