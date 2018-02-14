Obama’s Office also receives Letter containing White Substance

BellaNaija

Former U.S. President Barack Obama. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Following the Trumps, Barack Obama has received a letter containing a white substance, New York Daily News reports.

The Secret Service is reportedly investigating reports that a letter containing a white substance was delivered to Obama’s office on Tuesday.

This is after Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr.opened a letter containing a white substance meant for her husband.

Like the letter sent to the Trump, Obama’s was also found to be harmless, containing just baby powder.

The letter was said to be sent from Hong Kong, and contained no return address.

Photo Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

