Vanessa Trump taken to Hospital after receiving Letter containing White Powder

Vanessa Trump, daughter-in-law to US President Donald Trump, was taken to the hospital after receiving a letter containing a white substance, NBC News reports.

The letter was reportedly addressed to Donald Trump Jr., her husband, and she had opened it.

Although Vanessa Trump and 2 other persons had been taken to the New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, NYPD revealed that the letter contained nothing more than corn starch.

Donald Trump Jr., on his Twitter page, said his wife and children are doing fine. He wrote:

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/963163553074221057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcnews.com%2Fnews%2Fus-news%2Fvanessa-trump-taken-hospital-precaution-after-suspicious-letter-n847231

Ivanka Trump also shared a tweet commiserating with Vanessa, while also condemning the act. She wrote:

Thinking of @ MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.

The Secret Service has said they are investigating the letter, and no further comments will be made.