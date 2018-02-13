BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Vanessa Trump taken to Hospital after receiving Letter containing White Powder

13.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Vanessa Trump taken to Hospital after receiving Letter containing White Powder - BellaNaija

Donald Trump Jr.(L) and Vanessa Trump. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Vanessa Trump, daughter-in-law to US President Donald Trump, was taken to the hospital after receiving a letter containing a white substance, NBC News reports.

The letter was reportedly addressed to Donald Trump Jr., her husband, and she had opened it.

Although Vanessa Trump and 2 other persons had been taken to the New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, NYPD revealed that the letter contained nothing more than corn starch.

Donald Trump Jr., on his Twitter page, said his wife and children are doing fine. He wrote:

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/963163553074221057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcnews.com%2Fnews%2Fus-news%2Fvanessa-trump-taken-hospital-precaution-after-suspicious-letter-n847231

Ivanka Trump also shared a tweet commiserating with Vanessa, while also condemning the act. She wrote:

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.

The Secret Service has said they are investigating the letter, and no further comments will be made.

4 Comments on Vanessa Trump taken to Hospital after receiving Letter containing White Powder
  • Mrs chidukane February 13, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Hahaha. I wonder what she was looking for. Her curiosity could have killed her. Not that it’s wrong for wives to open mail addressed to their husband’s but if she was snooping, she would have just killed herself because of it. Thank God it wasn’t serious.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Lilo February 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Trump’s sons are ugly sha. Gaaaaleee…

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • akama February 13, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Ah ahn! Why are you like this nah?!

      Love this! 3
  • Oma February 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    House of Cards

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija