School Supervisor in Court for Allegedly Defiling 2-Year-Old Pupil

A video recording of a 2 years, 11 months-old pupil (Child X) of Chrisland School, Lekki describing her alleged defilement by the school’s supervisor was played at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday.
The video was played during the testimony of Olive Ogedengbe at the lengthy trial of Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, a Supervisor at Chrisland School over the defilement of a child.
The proceedings lasted from 11 AM to 3.03 PM.
Ogedengbe, a clinical psychologist, is an expert in sexual and reproductive health behaviour in children and adolescents.
She has over 10 years work experience with children and adolescents, the court heard.
The video recording (Exhibit A1), depicted the child in the clinical psychologist’s office on November 28, 2016, answering questions about the alleged defilement from Ogedengbe and her colleague.
In the recording, Child X was given a sheet of paper and asked to draw the private part of Adenekan, which she did as well as another image with the ensuing questions.
Child X, referring to the other image said: “that is the hand he used to put in my wee wee.”
Ogedengbe: “Where is Mr Adenekan’s wee wee?”
Child X in response, pointed to her private area.
Ogedengbe: “Does he put his wee wee in your wee wee?”
Child X: “Yes.”
Child X in the recording, using a teddy bear as a puppet, also showed how the supervisor allegedly sexually abused her friend (name withheld).
Kissing the private region of the teddy bear, the child can be heard saying in the video recording “Your bum bum is delicious, your bum bum is sweet, I will eat your bum bum.”
Ogedengbe, before the video recording was played in the courtroom, in her testimony while being led by Jide Boye, the Chief State Counsel, narrated to the court what had previously transpired during her interaction with the child.
She said: “the mother came into my office with a referral letter from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and narrated the story and she started crying.
“She (the mother) said she did not know the reason why this was happening to her.
“She said she was usually over protective of her children and follows them everywhere except school.
“She said somebody in her church handed her a book on sexual education for children which she read and decided to practice it on her child.
“That was when the child disclosed that she has been defiled.
“She told her mother that Mr Adenekan comes to take her out of the class and shows her some videos that are sexually stimulating.
“She pleaded with us to help to correct the psyche of her child.
“I carried out an independent psychological evaluation on the child. I asked the mother to sit at the corner of the room and myself and my colleague interacted with the child.
“We did not directly start interrogating the child as that was against the ethics of our profession.
“We started an initial interaction with the child to make her relax and gain her trust.
“When our trust was gained by the child and she was in a happy frame of mind, I asked the child: ‘who touched your wee wee?’ and the child repeated on several times ‘Mr Adenekan.’
“I was shocked because I did not expect it from a child her age. I brought out my assessment sheet and I told the child to draw any person that comes to her mind.
“She restlessly started jumping around ‘Mr Adenekan is on my mind’ we got her back to being settled but she continued talking without yet drawing.
“She (Child X) said ‘Mr Adenekan said it is good for a child to put her wee wee in Mr Adenekan’s wee wee’ at that point in time we decided to do a recording to ensure her story remains consistent.
“We asked her how does Mr Adenekan’s wee wee look like and she demonstrated playfully by pointing her finger upwards stating ‘sharpener.’
“We asked sharpener or pencil? She stated ‘sharpener.’ We told her to draw Mr Adenekan’s wee wee. We want to see what it looks like.
“To my greatest shock and surprise, for a two-year-old child, she drew a picture which symbolises a reproductive organ of a man in the form of a penis.
“I then asked her, show me your wee wee, she pointed at her private part. I asked her to show me where Mr Adenekan’s wee wee is and she pointed at the lower region of her private part.
“By then the child was again getting very restless and she ran to her mother who was at the corner of the room.
“We still wanted to hear more but she was playfully running around and her mother started probing her: ‘Is it only you he comes around to take out of the class’ and she replied no.
“The child said it was herself and her friend (name withheld) so her mother asked her to show us what he normally does with her friend.
“The child said he kisses her bum bum and he licks her bum bum, the child demonstrated by using a puppy in the room.
“That was the end of the first interview with the child.”
Ogedengbe, during her lengthy testimony, said from her evaluation, the mother and Child X needed psychological help.
She said: “Afterwards, I decided to confirm from the mother if the child was exhibiting any symptom of psychological abuse.
“I asked the mother if she observed any strange behaviour in the child and the mother said yes.
“I had asked because I noticed in the course of interacting with the child that the child was occasionally aggressive.
“The mother confirmed this and also stated that the child had sleep problems and had been having nightmares.
“She also complained of sexual inappropriate behavior from the child and that after the incident the child became curious to see naked bodies of people.
“From my findings I found the child exhibited aggressive behaviour, inappropriate sexual behaviour, sleeping problems and fear.
“After the interaction, myself and my colleague realised that the child and mother needed help.
“The mother also exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“We decided to do an intervention and we held two more sessions of psycho-social intervention for the mother and the mother was counseled on how to help and assist the child.”
Ogedengbe, while being cross-examined by Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), said that Child X was not tutored on what to say during the interview by either her or Child X’s mother.
“We used projective techniques in which a client projects their subconscious minds on paper,”
The clinical psychologist revealed to Adejuyigbe that she visited the mother of Child X’s friend who was also allegedly sexually assaulted by Adenekan.
“We saw the mother of the child’s friend but she was not willing to get involved in the case because of stigma,” she said.
Ogedengbe also added that she did not interview the staff of Chrisland School, Child X’s father and her older sister.
The clinical psychologist also insisted that the child was of above average intelligence.
“Children 0-5 years, are usually not able to form full sentences, the child could string meaningful sentences.
“In drawing a picture, most children her age do not draw meaningful drawings but she did.
“I have worked with children her age from diverse sections of society and she is of above average intelligence,” she said.
On re-examination by Boye, the prosecutor, Ogedengbe insisted that the child was not tutored.
“If a child is being brain-washed or tutored, they won’t be consistent in answering several questions.
“You will see it in her non-verbal behaviour that she was tutored, there would be no flow of conversation, this child was not tutored,” the clinical psychologist said.
The Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 prescribes a life sentence for the offence of defilement of a child.
Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case till March 21 for continuation of trial.
This is soooooooooooooooo sad. Seriously sad that i could barely breathe after reading the entire story. May God help the mother and child.
Oh my Father in heaven!!!!! Taking him to court is a waste of time and manpower. Release him to the public. Me I’ll aim for his prick! I’ll cut that ish up and feed it to him and watch him bleed! How DARE YOU?! May you rot in hell!
JEEZ!!!! I could not finish reading the entire story!!!!
What is the world turning into? Even if it happens in other countries, must it happen here in Nigeria. To think this happened in a very good school so to say. I’m just afraid of the world. I stopped lesson at home a long time ago after hearing all sorts of stories. People often wonder why parents are so strict and rigid in letting their children go out alone. The reason is not far fetched, we are all scared of predators like this. God help us all.
Trust me all these and more happen fully in Nigeria, just that it is under reported. Our journalism is wack. Do you know how much culture, fear and religion have stopped so many from speaking up? Fear of what people will say etc. Even University lecturers that rape and abuse students- how many have been convicted? Uncles and relatives that abuse kids are plenty. Infact, any abused child is mostly abused by a known person, not a stranger. I schooled abroad and the difference is that in the states everything is reported. No fear and stigma. And people don’t get away with such crimes. In Nigeria we are mainly hypocrites. I laugh when people say americans are immoral. If you know the immorality happening in your own backyard, you will scream. Forget the 10churches per street, things happen in Nigeria.
Talking of fear/stigmatisation, there were two children involved. Report says the parents of the other child have refused to press charges for fear of stigmatisation. Just imagine. l hope their child can forgive them in future when/if she finds out that her parents chickened out for fear of what ‘people will say! People, who cares what people will say? People who are also fire fighting? Mtcheeew.
I also hope whoever is paying for the SAN who will defend this man can sleep well at night.
Cheeksi, its not about journalism being wack. Its about the stigma. See how the mother of the other victim refused to pursue the matter because of stigma. Nobody wants to be tainted with that brush.
Thank you for this comment. So much of it goes unreported. yet one bastard in omole will fix his fingers to come online and write “these feminsts”. Tomorrow they will say #metoo is a trend women are using to ruin the lives of successful men but see the truth. They abuse anything that could even possibly have a hole they can stick it in. If not that most animals are dangerous, I can guarantee you men will be defiling them.
Like what is sexy in a 2 year old? I don’t get it at all. All the girls on Sanusi Fafunwa and Admiralty way yet it’s a 2 year old you find sexy? Wow just wow!
Let them cut off his thing abeg and use it to do aseje.
No need to blur his eyes. Let’s see him for who he really is.
His picture is all over facebook, the nation and other blogs. I guess Bella Naija is trying to be careful since judgement hasn’t been pronounced.
this is so annoying and so scary…. i get scared for my niece a times……pervert everywhere
why blur the image of a pedophile??? his poster should be posted for everywhere for all to see….
I’ve got chills. So heartbreaking. Useless man.
My mum sent me two most disturbing and disgusting videos about pedophiles having sex with children,the videos were sent to her by someone on her whatsapp chat list, the first video, the little boy isn’t up to a year old been difiled by an older guy through the anus, the little boy will require reconstructive surgery coz the anus seems wider than normal to accommodate the sick bastard’s penis and the poor boy was crying at a point. Look the responsibility of bringing up a child should not be placed solely on the mother!!!, gone are those days o, parents please and please be very very careful and vigilant. I’m still very uncomfortable.
I know your mum meant well sending you the videos. But please she has to know it is a serious crime in some countries to share such so that she is always conscious before sharing.
Plus next time, please state a graphic warning at the start of your text before sharing this kind of details abeg.
why blur his image though??????
this is terrifying, how do we safeguard our kids from such? as indicated above, such abuse stems from family members. i still recollect images from when i was probably 4 to 6 years.
I believe we have the death sentence in Nigeria. It should simply be applied in cases like these, no story. That would serve as a deterrent to other animals.
This is my grouse with big organisations/service providers. How can the environment be so conducive for this to happen? What happened to the standard of at least 2 people assigned to a class? Does he have access to children of all ages? Does he take them to a place far from prying eyes. Who is responsible for the child during school hours? As a teacher do you allow another staff access to the children in your care for long periods ( because he will need a little time to carry out this terrible act. ) Any cctvs to view and tell if he took the child away from others? Just trying to wrap my head round how the h**l it ever happened☹
somebody will be dead…..
Very chilling and disturbing details. Sexual crimes in Nigeria needs a national emergency. Very grateful Lagos state has this new special Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court. They also have a sex offender register. Dunno where we can find it online. There are serial abusers among us who have been protected for so long. In Nigeria, one in ten boys and one in four girls have experienced sexual violence before the age of 18. Approximately 6 out of every 10 Nigerian children under the age of 18 years experience some form of physical, emotional and sexual violence before the age of 18 years.
God help anyone who does this to my child. Where I’m from we don’t call 911 especially not the f—ing Nigerian police. I’m shooting you in the face 2x and I’m killing all your family including your dog. So y’all keep messing around until you mess with the wrong person. You’ve been warned. This ain’t no empty threat, this ain’t even no threat THIS IS A STATEMENT OF FACT. Bella Naija can decide to post my comment or not idgaf I’ve said my bit.
Disgusting pig!
[t is simple… there is no need for court case let them leave him,, just arrange his kidnap after he is set free, then simply castrate him or better still letter him be sodomized by 10 hefty bouncers with phalluses the size 0f horses, then after that still castrate him! SickBastard!!!!
@fizzy, the san is the prosecutor. He is not the man’s lawyer. He obviously can’t even afford a normal lawyer. I’m sure it’s legal aid that is defending him.
It does not say anywhere that the child has been tested by the medical team to ensure she is safe and secure.