Remember the Chrisland School Supervisor accused of Assaulting a Pupil? Here’s an Update on the Case

Remember the Chrisland School Supervisor accused of Assaulting a Pupil? Here's an Update on the Case | BellaNaijaAdegboyega Adenekan, a supervisor in Chrisland School, VGC, in 2018, was accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old pupil.

The little child had shared details of the abuse with her mother, with both mother and daughter sharing the harrowing details during the court case.

In October 2019, the Sexual Offences Court sentenced Adenekan to 60 years in prison, but the supervisor had filed an appeal.

Well, now, the appellate court has reached a verdict.

According to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), on Twitter, the appeal court threw out the appeal.

The tweet shared that the appeal court upheld the judgement of the Sexual Offences court, with the 60 years intact.

Yup. That’s 60 years intact!

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

