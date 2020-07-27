COVID19 Updates: Minister of Aviation Lists 14 Airports Open for Domestic Flights

555 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows: Lagos-156, Kano-65, Ogun-57, Plateau-54, Oyo-53, Benue-43, FCT-30, Ondo-18 ,Kaduna-16, Akwa Ibom-13, Gombe-13, Rivers-12, Ekiti-9, Osun-8, Cross River-3, Borno-2, Edo-2 and Bayelsa-1.

There are now 40,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, and 858 deaths have been recorded. 17,374 patients have also been discharged after recovering from the disease.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/VegfXdPYpN — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 26, 2020

*****************************************

Federal Government and Education Commissioners to meet over WASSCE & NECO

The Federal Government and States will have a meeting today, over the reopening of schools. The webinar meeting convened by the Ministry of Education has been scheduled for the Commissioners of Education in the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Punch reports.

An invitation letter to selected participants signed by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong on Sunday evening, said the consultative meeting would suggest the way forward towards reopening schools which have been shut amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Top on the agenda of the meeting is the new schedule for the West African School Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council; Senior School Certificate Examination of National Examination Council; Basic Education Certificate Examination, National Common Entrance, among other issues.

He said:

Invitation to a webinar consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education and Honourable Commissioners of Education. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, cordially invites Honourable Commissioners of education of the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT to a consultative meeting on the way forward towards reopening our schools. In particular, the agenda for a new schedule for WAEC, NECO, BECE, the National Common Entrance Examination among other issues will be on the table.

*****************************************

14 airports now open to domestic flights

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Sunday announced in a tweet that 14 airports were now opened for domestic commercial flight operations.

He said ministerial approvals for private and charter operations in and out of the 14 airports were not required, as the public would be informed of the other airports in due course. The minister listed the 14 airports to include the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Others include the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; and Yola Airport, Yola.

Sirika list also included the Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.

Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the reminder airports in due course, please. 🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ojFHkAOagt — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) July 26, 2020

*****************************************

The US records nearly 55,000 new COVID-19 cases

The United States recorded 54,953 new coronavirus cases and 470 new deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 4,233,923 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in the US, including at least 146,935 related deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated case

*****************************************

China records its highest number of local COVID-19 infections since March

China recorded 57 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest number the country has seen since it brought the coronavirus largely under control in March, according to figures released by the National Health Commission on Monday.

Among the locally transmitted cases, 41 were found in the far western region of Xinjiang, where the coronavirus resurfaced on July 15 after nearly five months of no new cases. The remaining cases were discovered in the country’s northeast, including 14 in Liaoning province and two in Jilin province.

Sunday’s figure is the highest number of local infections the country has reported since March 6, surpassing the daily spikes during a coronavirus outbreak in Beijing last month.

On Sunday, China also recorded four imported cases and 44 asymptomatic infections. The country does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall tally of confirmed infections. As of Monday, China has reported a total of 83,981 confirmed cases, including 4,634 deaths, according to the NHC.

*****************************************

South Korea records 25 new Covid-19 cases

South Korea recorded one fatality from the virus on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 299. As of Monday, a total of 14,175 people have been infected with COVID-19 in South Korea; 971 people are in quarantine, while 12,905 have recovered.

Among all reported cases in the past two weeks, 62.6% were imported, 21% were locally transmitted, 6.2% are still being traced and 1.6% were related to imported cases, according to the KCDC. Starting from Monday, people travelling from high-risk countries designated by the South Korean government must be tested upon entering the country and again before they are allowed to leave quarantine, CNN reports.

*****************************************

Brazil hits 2.4 million coronavirus cases