Polo, Fashion & the Finest Champagne! Veuve Clicquot partners with Lagos Polo Tournament happening on Feb. 17th – 25th

The annual event is a weeklong infusion of polo, sun, fashion and the trendiest champagne, which presents a world-class tournament to celebrate the sport of kings. The Lagos Polo Tournament in partnership with Veuve Clicquot attracts polo enthusiasts and “la crème de la crème” of Nigeria.

Date: February 17th & 18th, 24th & 25th

World-renowned champagne house, Veuve Clicquot is once again partnering with the prominent Tournament for the 6th consecutive year to bring the luxury and chic experience it is known for. The very trendy Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge which hosts esteemed guests to an exquisite luxury experience with chilled flutes of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and of the sweet versatile champagne Veuve Clicquot Rich will be raising the bar again this year!

“Veuve Clicquot is happy to once again partner with the International Lagos Tournament and will continue to support NPA in the annual event,” says Emmanuelle Baroux, Moët Hennessy Marketing Manager.

“We look forward to maintaining a long-lasting relationship with Polo in Nigeria as we continue to build together a culture and a lifestyle through this beautiful platform. Veuve Clicquot is continuously appreciative of the success and supports this event has received over the years and is particularly excited about the unique experiences that we will provide our consumers with the 2018 Edition.“

Founded in 1772 in Reims, France, Veuve Clicquot is among the most prestigious Champagne Houses. Champagne Veuve Clicquot is known internationally for its classically styled and full-bodied Champagne. The entire history of Veuve Clicquot Champagne is market by mythical wines, all of which respect the demand for quality and excellence that was the force that drove Madame Clicquot who took over the House in 1805 and became one of the first business women in history. For over 230 years, the House has stayed true to its motto: “Only one quality, the finest.”

Find more information, visit www.veuve-clicquot.com

Publicity and Media Enquiries:

ROBERT TAYLOR MEDIA LTD.

info@roberttaylormedia.com

