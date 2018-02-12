New Music: LeriQ x Wande Coal – Will You Be Mine

Black Diamond act, Wande Coal and super producer, LeriQ collaborate on this new record titled Will You Be Mine?
Listen below:
12.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Listen below:
Nice One. Black diamond